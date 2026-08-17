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Falcons sign WR Beaux Collins, release WR Kristian Wilkerson

Collins signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2025, and he appeared in nine games with the team before an injury ended his season.

Aug 17, 2026 at 04:11 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

16x9 Roster Move

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver Beaux Collins and released wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson on Monday.

Collins signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2025, and he appeared in nine games with the team before an injury ended his season. In those nine games, Collins caught two passes for 25 yards, including an 18-yard catch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pound receiver played three seasons for Clemson University before transferring to Notre Dame for his senior season in 2024. In four years, Collins caught 132 passes for 1,780 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Atlanta signed Wilkerson earlier this month to add depth at the position. The four-year veteran played 13 offensive snaps and one snap on special teams for the Falcons in their first preseason game.

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