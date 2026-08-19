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Falcons place RB Trey Sermon on injured reserve

Sermon signed with the Falcons earlier in August.

Aug 19, 2026 at 05:28 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

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INDIANAPOLIS — The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Trey Sermon on injured reserve.

The veteran running back originally signed with the Falcons on Aug. 10.

The Falcons are in Indianapolis this week as the Colts play host for joint practices before the two teams face off this Saturday in the Falcons' second preseason game.

Sermon joined the league in 2021 when he was drafted in the third round of that year's draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in nine games his rookie year, making two starts and accumulating 167 rushing yards on 41 carries. He missed a portion of the season with an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Since his rookie season, Sermon has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and, most recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Through those years, Sermon saw action in 33 games (starting three) totaling 338 rushing yards on 93 carries.

A standout back for both Oklahoma and Ohio State in college, one of the highlights of said career included the 2020 Big Ten Championship game in which Sermon rushed for 331 yards, which marked the most rushing yards in a single game by an Ohio State player and the highest ever in an FBS championship game.

Sermon is a graduate of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Ga.

Travel Photos | Falcons Fly to Indianapolis

The Falcons take flight to Indianapolis to face the Colts in week two of the 2026 preseason. #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Woods #20 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari #51 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari #51 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell #91 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter #38 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #35 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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