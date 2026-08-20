Za'Darius Smith gives Falcons' edge room a veteran boost

INDIANAPOLIS — Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski first crossed paths with Za'Darius Smith in 2023, when Stefanski was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and Smith was coming off his third Pro Bowl nod the year prior.

The Browns traded two fifth-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for Smith and two future late-round draft picks. Stefanski joked that he quickly learned you're going to hear Smith before you see him.

"Big personality," Stefanski said. "Huge."

Smith brings an "element of a veteran pass rusher," Stefanski said. That veteran presence comes with 11 years under his belt, along with 70.5 sacks, 87 tackles for loss and 10 forced fumbles.

"I think a veteran presence can be helpful in any room, and we certainly have some younger guys in the edge room," Stefanski explained. "I think a guy like Z can provide a ton of value that way."

From a mechanics standpoint, Stefanski pointed to Smith's heavy hands and stoutness against the run. He also noted that Smith was a good teammate during his time in the Cleveland locker room.

Ultimately, he's "a guy who can play on all downs."