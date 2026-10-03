Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Falcons Monday Night Football matchup with Saints

Meanwhile, recognition continues to roll in for one Bijan Robinson after a 194-rushing yard performance last week against the Packers. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Robinson leads the league with 467 scrimmage yards, a category he led the league in last season.

A stat to keep in mind, too: With 213 yards from scrimmage against the Packers and two touchdowns, Robinson joined Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the only players to have 200-plus scrimmage yards in back-to-back prime-time games.

What's more, though, no player has ever reached this feat in three straight prime-times games. If Robinson does so against the Saints in New Orleans this Monday night, he'd make NFL history.