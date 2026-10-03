Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Falcons Monday Night Football matchup with Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your go-to source for the real stories coming out of Flowery Branch each week. We're providing a one-stop shop for you to browse through all Falcons-related news at the end of every week of the 2026 season — who's winning reps, who's earning trust and what's happening in and around your favorite team.
From roster move analysis, practice intel, big-play highlights and so much more, this isn't just the news you need, it's what shapes Sundays in Atlanta.
Ultimately, if something matters to this locker room, it makes this newsletter.
So, if you eat, sleep and breathe Falcons football? This is your inside edge — every update, every storyline, all in one place. And this week? The Falcons are making the trip south to the bayou, facing the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.
The News, Now
Key developments on the field and roster move analysis
After locking in young offensive weapons in the offseason and preseason — players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Matthew Bergeron — general manager Ian Cunningham set his sights on a young and ascending defensive weapon, Gervon Dexter Sr.
The organization and Dexter agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension Wednesday evening.
"Gervon is a young, ascending talent whose power, disruption and impact along the defensive line are difficult to find," Cunningham said. "What's been just as impressive is the growth he's shown off the field as a man and a father. His passion for the game and commitment to his teammates are qualities we value highly, and we're excited to keep him as an important part of our defense moving forward."
Speaking with media Friday afternoon, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Dexter is someone who the Falcons were originally very pleased to get. Ulbrich noted he'd already proved himself as an up-and-coming defensive weapon through his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears. After the Falcons traded for Dexter at the end of August, however, Ulbrich said he's only validated what the team first thought about him.
"He's just scratching the surface of what we do," Ulbrich added.
Meanwhile, recognition continues to roll in for one Bijan Robinson after a 194-rushing yard performance last week against the Packers. He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Through the first three weeks of the season, Robinson leads the league with 467 scrimmage yards, a category he led the league in last season.
A stat to keep in mind, too: With 213 yards from scrimmage against the Packers and two touchdowns, Robinson joined Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the only players to have 200-plus scrimmage yards in back-to-back prime-time games.
What's more, though, no player has ever reached this feat in three straight prime-times games. If Robinson does so against the Saints in New Orleans this Monday night, he'd make NFL history.
"I think he's good at any hour of the day," head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week. "But I've said this before, our players love playing under the lights. That takes all of us back to high school days and Friday Night Lights. Every Friday team meeting, I show high school highlights of one of our players. We've done Bijan before, so I've seen what it looked like on Friday night lights out there in Arizona; it was pretty special."
The main injury news coming out of the Falcons' camp this week is that there really isn't that much injury news at all.
You can view all three Falcons injury reports below:
Thursday, Oct. 1: DE Samson Ebukam returns to practice
Friday, Oct. 2: 4 starters limited in second practice of the week
Saturday, Oct. 3: Two defensive starters questionable for Monday's game
How did the rest of the league fair in Week 3 when the Falcons were on a mini bye after beating the Packers on Thursday Night Football? Tori McElhaney breaks it down in the weekly power rankings roundup, while Will McFadden highlights the NFC South's performance.
Fan Zone Highlights
Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed
In the Nest
Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture
To expand access to youth sports across Georgia, Falcons players spent time Tuesday afternoon packing 180 kits filled with new sports equipment that will be distributed to youth-serving groups throughout the state.
It was the organization's latest effort to put its values into action through its annual Hometown Huddle event, presented by American Family Insurance, which brings the full roster, coaches and additional staff together for a day of service.
"I think it's always important to do that," Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus said. "Especially knowing how I grew up, just the availability, the resources, it was kind of hard for my family. So, being able to take that off whatever groups we're sending this to is very important."
Story Spotlight
Harold Perkins Jr. was a baby in his mother's arms when the Superdome became their refuge in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
Now, 20 years later, he returns as an NFL rookie, cloaked in red and black.
The same building, but a lifetime between those two moments.
Game Day Intel
Upcoming match previews and predictions
Falcons depth chart released for Week 4 vs. the New Orleans Saints.
Who do the experts have taking the win Monday? We've got you covered with a comprehensive list in this week's Experts Picks.
Stats and milestones brought to you by StatsPerform:
- Atlanta and New Orleans have seen five of their eight matchups since the start of 2022 decided by three or fewer points. That is tied for the most matchups decided by three or fewer points between two NFL teams over the last five years (Texans and Colts in nine games, Chiefs and Chargers in eight games).
- The Falcons have rushed for 519 yards and allowed 143 yards on the ground this season. Atlanta is the fourth team since 1950 with 500+ rushing yards and under 150 rushing yards allowed through three games of a season, joining the 2023 Eagles, 2000 Giants, and 1957 Colts.
- Bijan Robinson rushed for 194 yards while Drake London logged 194 receiving yards against the Packers in Week 3. The Falcons are the first team in NFL history to have one player with 190+ rushing yards and another player with 190+ receiving yards in the same game.
- Michael Penix Jr. (72.0% completion percentage, 256 pass yards, zero sacks) became the first quarterback to complete at least 70.0% of his passes, throw for 250+ yards, and take zero sacks in a season-debut since Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in 2022.
Kickoff for the Falcons and Saints is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football inside the Caesars Superdome.
Take a look at our best shots from week four practice ahead of the Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by Gatorade.