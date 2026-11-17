All those offensive weapons, all that offensive brain power under Kevin Stefanski's headset, and somehow the Falcons have scored just a total of 30 points over the past three games. And since their first game out of their bye week is against the Minnesota Vikings, it's not like that average is in danger of going up. A season that looked so promising when they stunned the 49ers in late October has deteriorated with three straight losses. They've now lost five of their past six games, showing that even in the NFL's worst division, they might not be good enough to compete.