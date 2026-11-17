FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are on their bye in Week 11, but that doesn't mean the power rankings stop. Oh no. They keep on rolling.
And this week, the top 10 across the board remains stable. Outside of a couple one-rank shifts here and there, the grouping at the top has been consistent the last couple weeks as the 2026 season hits its stride.
That said, there were still some big movers, both up and down the board. Let's get into the rundown.
Week 10's Georgia Power Positive Energy Biggest Mover
Washington Commanders
- ESPN: +3
- The Athletic: +4
- Bleacher Report: +4
- Fox Sports: +4
- CBS Sports: +4
Publish date: Nov. 17
ESPN's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers (8-1): Beat the Cowboys, 46-40
- Buffalo Bills (8-1): Beat the Jets, 31-12
- Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2): Beat the Titans, 40-23
- Chicago Bears (7-2): Bye week
- Kansas City Chiefs (7-2): Beat the Falcons, 35-13
- Cincinnati Bengals (7-2): Beat the Steelers, 38-18
- Denver Broncos (7-2): Bye week
- Minnesota Vikings (7-2): Beat the Packers, 30-10
- Seattle Seahawks (6-4): Beat the Raiders, 21-13
- Detroit Lions (7-2): Beat the Patriots, 35-10
Biggest ranking change:
Commanders +3 from No. 24 in Week 10 to No. 21 in Week 11
Patriots -3 from No. 114 in Week 10 to No. 17 in Week 11
Ravens -3 from No. 22 in Week 10 to No. 25 in Week 11
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 23 (No change)
Non-QB MVP at midseason: RB Bijan Robinson
No surprise here. Robinson is third in the league in rushing yards (951) despite going over 80 yards just once in the Falcons' past five games. He is also third in scrimmage yards (1,207) despite posting only two games of 40 or more receiving yards since Week 1. Robinson has a team-leading six touchdowns and has done it all despite shaky offensive line play. Robinson has 216 yards over expectation, second only to the Chiefs' Kenneth Walker III, per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Marc Raimondi
Publish date: Nov. 17
The Athletic's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Minnesota Vikings
- Detroit Lions
- Seattle Seahawks
Biggest ranking change:
Commanders +4 from No. 26 in Week 10 to No. 22 in Week 11
Packers -3 from No. 9 in Week 10 to No. 12 in Week 11
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (-1)
Breakout player: Cameron Thomas
A fifth-year defensive end who is already on his fourth team, Thomas is starting in Atlanta and already has played a career-high 429 snaps. A third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2022, he has a career-high 30 tackles and 13 quarterback hits, six more than he has ever had in a season. The Falcons rewarded him last week with a three-year contract extension. -- Josh Kendall
Publish date: Nov. 17
Bleacher Report's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Detroit Lions
- Seattle Seahawks
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 24 (-2)
You can't factor in rainy conditions or international travel in the Atlanta Falcons' last blowout loss. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes carved up the Falcons' lackluster defense, throwing for 348 yards and five touchdowns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta's passing attack is broken, and star wide receiver Drake London is nicked up. Even in a winnable division, the Falcons are falling behind without solutions to issues on either side of the ball.
Also, it's no coincidence that Atlanta had its worst outing in pass coverage after trading safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars. We could see more quarterbacks having a field day against the Falcons in the second half of the season. -- Maurice Moton
Publish date: Nov. 17
NFL.com's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Chicago Bears
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Seattle Seahawks
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (-1)
All those offensive weapons, all that offensive brain power under Kevin Stefanski's headset, and somehow the Falcons have scored just a total of 30 points over the past three games. And since their first game out of their bye week is against the Minnesota Vikings, it's not like that average is in danger of going up. A season that looked so promising when they stunned the 49ers in late October has deteriorated with three straight losses. They've now lost five of their past six games, showing that even in the NFL's worst division, they might not be good enough to compete.
Stat To Know: The Falcons have lost eight straight games against AFC opponents. -- Ralph Vacchiano
Publish date: Nov. 17
CBS Sports' Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3): Lost to the Bengals, 38-18
Biggest ranking change from Week 8 to Week 9:
Carolina Panthers +4
New England Patriots -8
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (No change)
The past two losses have really exposed this team. The idea of them being a playoff team isn't over, but it's going fast. -- Pete Prisco
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 10.