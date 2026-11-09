Trade of Jessie Bates III reflects Ian Cunningham's draft philosophy

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham has never once shied away from expressing what his core draft philosophy is.

He loves draft picks. And that's not something you have to observe to understand. In fact, it's a direct quote from Cunningham during his introductory press conference.

"I love picks, man," Cunningham said way back in February, long before the in-season trade of Jessie Bates III materialized. "You use those as currency."

It's this philosophy that echoed into the 2026 season. In fact, it's one that manifested a decision when the Jacksonville Jaguars made the Falcons an offer for Bates they couldn't refuse.

The Jaguars get Bates, on the final year of his contract, and the Falcons receive a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. More picks for the new leadership trio of Cunningham, Kevin Stefanski and Matt Ryan to utilize.

This being exactly what Cunningham said he wanted as a general manager.

"It allows you more swings at the plate," Cunningham said earlier this year about accumulating picks. "So, there's different ways you can use them, but that's why we value them."

Because Bates was on the final year of his deal, if the Falcons did not envision a world in which an extension was something they'd like to pursue, they could be left with nothing. Bates would hit the free agency market at the beginning of the new year, and because the Falcons have over $100 million in cap space in 2027, it's likely they could negate compensatory picks with the caliber of players they ultimate sign.

There was also the matter of Jacksonville's offer. Based on the Falcons' research into trades and transactions involving players over 29 years old at non-premium positions, the compensation was particularly lucrative.