Trade of Jessie Bates III reflects Ian Cunningham's draft philosophy

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham has never once shied away from expressing what his core draft philosophy is.
He loves draft picks. And that's not something you have to observe to understand. In fact, it's a direct quote from Cunningham during his introductory press conference.
"I love picks, man," Cunningham said way back in February, long before the in-season trade of Jessie Bates III materialized. "You use those as currency."
It's this philosophy that echoed into the 2026 season. In fact, it's one that manifested a decision when the Jacksonville Jaguars made the Falcons an offer for Bates they couldn't refuse.
The Jaguars get Bates, on the final year of his contract, and the Falcons receive a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. More picks for the new leadership trio of Cunningham, Kevin Stefanski and Matt Ryan to utilize.
This being exactly what Cunningham said he wanted as a general manager.
"It allows you more swings at the plate," Cunningham said earlier this year about accumulating picks. "So, there's different ways you can use them, but that's why we value them."
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Because Bates was on the final year of his deal, if the Falcons did not envision a world in which an extension was something they'd like to pursue, they could be left with nothing. Bates would hit the free agency market at the beginning of the new year, and because the Falcons have over $100 million in cap space in 2027, it's likely they could negate compensatory picks with the caliber of players they ultimate sign.
There was also the matter of Jacksonville's offer. Based on the Falcons' research into trades and transactions involving players over 29 years old at non-premium positions, the compensation was particularly lucrative.
A source with knowledge of the team's thinking expressed that this package from the Jaguars cleared the threshold necessary to make a difficult move. The picks the Falcons ultimately acquire in exchange for Bates still have to become good players, obviously, but the Falcons have the option to see that plan through.
One recent example that helps put the potential value of a compensatory pick into perspective is Earl Thomas' departure from the Seattle Seahawks. After Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, Seattle received a third-round compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Seahawks ultimately used that selection as part of a trade with New England, moving up to No. 48 overall. Seattle drafted edge rusher Darrell Taylor, who went on to record 6.5 sacks in 2021 and 9.5 in 2022.
In theory, the Falcons could have taken a similar approach with Bates, allowing him to leave in free agency and holding out for potential compensatory draft capital. But there was no guarantee Atlanta would receive anything close to the third-round selection Seattle received for Thomas.
Considering the Falcons' financial flexibility heading into 2027, it's entirely possible a high-value free-agent signing could offset a high-value departure, eliminating any compensatory benefit.
Rather than leave that outcome to chance, Atlanta took control of its future and secured a 2027 second-round pick in the process.
That's why the trade of Bates — as tough as the decision was — is one the Falcons felt they needed to make for the future of the football team and the business behind it.
"Draft picks are the life blood of an organization. I know that is something that we believe in," Stefanski said Monday, echoing the sentiments of Cunningham nearly 10 months ago. "So, while the person part of this — got to catch up with Jessie today — you develop relationships with guys, but also understanding there are some decisions that we make organizationally that we feel strongly about doing for the football team."
Take a look at the Dirty Bird Fan March to Bernabéu in Madrid before game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals.