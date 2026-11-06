Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 9 game vs. Bengals in Madrid

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According to Drake London, the Falcons have been "as intentional as can be" when it comes to their work to get back on track.

"Everything that we are watching, the main things (coaches) will say is, 'This may hurt your feelings but its the God honest truth,'" London said. "That's what needs to be said for us to get better as a team. So, no hard feelings but we looked at it in an honest way and we pushed past it and we're trying to fix it."