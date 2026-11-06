Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 9 game vs. Bengals in Madrid

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your go-to source for the real stories coming out of Flowery Branch each week. We're providing a one-stop shop for you to browse through all Falcons-related news at the end of every week of the 2026 season — who's winning reps, who's earning trust and what's happening in and around your favorite team.
From roster move analysis, practice intel, big-play highlights and so much more, this isn't just the news you need, it's what shapes Sundays in Atlanta.
Ultimately, if something matters to this locker room, it makes this newsletter.
So, if you eat, sleep and breathe Falcons football? This is your inside edge — every update, every storyline, all in one place. And this week? The Falcons are in Spain!
The News, Now
Key developments on the field and roster move analysis
The Falcons offense is looking for redemption in Madrid after a lackluster performance in Tampa Bay last Sunday.
According to Drake London, the Falcons have been "as intentional as can be" when it comes to their work to get back on track.
"Everything that we are watching, the main things (coaches) will say is, 'This may hurt your feelings but its the God honest truth,'" London said. "That's what needs to be said for us to get better as a team. So, no hard feelings but we looked at it in an honest way and we pushed past it and we're trying to fix it."
On an injury front note, the Falcons are working through a few decisions as the weekend approaches.
James Pearce Jr. -- who can return from an eight-game suspension this Sunday -- had a back injury flare up at practice Friday. He is questionable for Sunday, as, too, is Divine Deablo.
You can view all three Falcons injury reports below:
Wednesday, Nov. 4: Team releases estimated report as Falcons land in Madrid for Week 9
How did the rest of the league fair in Week 8? Tori McElhaney breaks it down in the weekly power rankings roundup, while Will McFadden highlights the NFC South's performance.
Fan Zone Highlights
Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed
In the Nest
Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture
For nearly two decades, Norwood has embodied the practice of "serving the service members" and provided reliable companionship for veterans and their families.
"It's an honor just to be able to hang out with them and hear their stories," Norwood said. "They go out and serve the country; they could possibly lose their lives, just for our freedom. Without those guys and without those ladies, as a former player, I wouldn't have been able to play the game."
The Falcons surprised Norwood with the honor earlier this week at a special event for volunteer members of Team Rubicon at a TopGolf location outside of Atlanta.
Game Day Intel
Upcoming match previews and predictions
Who do the experts have taking the win Sunday? We've got you covered with a comprehensive list in this week's Experts Picks.
Stats and milestones brought to you by StatsPerform:
- Kyle Pitts Sr. has a touchdown reception in three straight home games, the first time he has done that in a single season (he did it between 2023 and 2024). The only other Falcons tight ends to ever do that in a single season were Tony Gonzalez (four in 2009), Jim Mitchell (three in 1971) and Alge Crumpler (three in 2004).
- Bijan Robinson has recorded 983 scrimmage yards this season, 17 shy of his fourth consecutive 1000-yard season to begin his career. Robinson's four-season streak would be the second longest to begin a career in Falcons history (William Andrews – five) and tied for the second longest active streak to begin a career among active RBs (Josh Jacobs – seven, Jahmyr Gibbs – four).
- Since joining the Falcons in 2023, Jessie Bates III is the only NFL player with at least 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles (he has 14 INT and 11 FF). Only two other active NFL defensive backs have ever reached both of those marks for their entire career: Marlon Humphrey and Harrison Smith.
Take a look at our best shots from week nine practice at Real Madrid's training facility ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, presented by Gatorade.