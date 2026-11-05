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Falcons injury report: Brian Robinson Jr., Divine Deablo limited in first full practice in Madrid

Billy Bowman Jr. was a full participant.

Nov 05, 2026 at 11:13 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

MADRID, Spain — After holding a walkthrough when they landed in Madrid Wednesday morning, the Atlanta Falcons held their first full practice Thursday.

Because of this, nothing changed from an injury report standpoint from Wednesday's estimate to Thursday's actual report.

Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) was still a full participant, while Divine Deablo (forearm) and Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) were limited participants.

As a reminder, Zachariah Branch has already been ruled out of Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

You can check out the entire Thursday report below.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

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Thursday, Nov. 5

Full Participation

  • DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
  • WR Beaux Collins (hip)
  • DE James Pearce Jr. (not injury related - other)
  • OT Cameron Williams (ankle)

Limited Participation

  • LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)

Did Not Participate

  • WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)

Travel Photos | Falcons Fly to Madrid

The Falcons take flight to Madrid to face the Cincinnati Bengals in week nine of the 2026 season. #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and XXXXX board the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jam Miller #38 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 board the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker JD Bertrand #40 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Drake Jackson #91 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end E.J. Jenkins #84 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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