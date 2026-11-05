Falcons injury report: Brian Robinson Jr., Divine Deablo limited in first full practice in Madrid

MADRID, Spain — After holding a walkthrough when they landed in Madrid Wednesday morning, the Atlanta Falcons held their first full practice Thursday.
Because of this, nothing changed from an injury report standpoint from Wednesday's estimate to Thursday's actual report.
Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) was still a full participant, while Divine Deablo (forearm) and Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) were limited participants.
As a reminder, Zachariah Branch has already been ruled out of Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.
You can check out the entire Thursday report below.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Full Participation
- DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
- WR Beaux Collins (hip)
- DE James Pearce Jr. (not injury related - other)
- OT Cameron Williams (ankle)
Limited Participation
- LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring)
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)
Did Not Participate
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)
The Falcons take flight to Madrid to face the Cincinnati Bengals in week nine of the 2026 season. #RiseUp