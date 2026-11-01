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Atlanta Falcons Week 8 inactives vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Falcons make a final decision on the group of players with questionable designations.

Nov 01, 2026 at 11:50 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons had a lengthy list of players who were questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Saturday, the team officially ruled out defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and linebacker Divine Deablo, marking the second straight game both defenders will miss for the Falcons. Sunday morning before the team's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Falcons announced their full list of inactives.

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  • QB Andy Dalton (3rd QB)
  • QB Jack Strand
  • LB Divine Deablo
  • RB Brian Robinson
  • DB Billy Bowman
  • DB Robert Longerbeam
  • DE Drake Jackson

This will also mark the second straight game that running back Brian Robinson Jr. will miss because of a hamstring injury. With him sidelined, the Falcons elevated running back Khalil Herbert from the practice squad on Saturday.

Atlanta can gain sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a victory, and the Falcons are looking to build upon the momentum generated from their 29-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

For all of the information on how you can watch the game, click here.

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Atlanta Falcons Week 8 inactives vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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