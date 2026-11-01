Atlanta Falcons Week 8 inactives vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons had a lengthy list of players who were questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Saturday, the team officially ruled out defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and linebacker Divine Deablo, marking the second straight game both defenders will miss for the Falcons. Sunday morning before the team's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Falcons announced their full list of inactives.
- QB Andy Dalton (3rd QB)
- QB Jack Strand
- LB Divine Deablo
- RB Brian Robinson
- DB Billy Bowman
- DB Robert Longerbeam
- DE Drake Jackson
This will also mark the second straight game that running back Brian Robinson Jr. will miss because of a hamstring injury. With him sidelined, the Falcons elevated running back Khalil Herbert from the practice squad on Saturday.
Atlanta can gain sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a victory, and the Falcons are looking to build upon the momentum generated from their 29-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.
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