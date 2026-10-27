Atlanta Falcons Week 8 depth chart vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.
The only main adjustments to the depth chart were the ones that accounted for CB A.J. Terrell Jr. coming off injured reserve over the weekend, along with the placement of OT Michael Jerrell onto injured reserve. Rookie tackle Ethan Onianwa will now act as the backup tackle for the Falcons.
You can check out the entire Week 8 depth chart for Atlanta below.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Chris Blair
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Kyle Hinton
|C
|Ryan Neuzil
|Corey Levin
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Corey Levin
|RT
|Jawaan Taylor
|Ethan Onianwa
|TE
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|Nick Muse
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|QB
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Andy Dalton
|Jack Strand
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|Za'Darius Smith
|Charles Snowden
|Drake Jackson
|DL
|Maason Smith
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|DL
|LaCale London
|Zach Harrison
|DE
|Brandon Dorlus
|Samson Ebukam
|Jared Ivey
|ILB
|Divine Deablo
|Christian Harris
|Josh Woods
|ILB
|Kendal Daniels
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|CB
|A.J. Terrell Jr.
|C.J. Henderson
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Xavier Watts
|Sydney Brown
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Mike Ford Jr.
|Robert Longerbeam
|Nickel
|Avieon Terrell
|Billy Bowman Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|K
|Nick Folk
|P
|Jake Bailey
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|KR
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|PR
|Zachariah Branch
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Jahan Dotson