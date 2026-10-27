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Depth Chart

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Atlanta Falcons Week 8 depth chart vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Oct 27, 2026 at 04:49 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.

The only main adjustments to the depth chart were the ones that accounted for CB A.J. Terrell Jr. coming off injured reserve over the weekend, along with the placement of OT Michael Jerrell onto injured reserve. Rookie tackle Ethan Onianwa will now act as the backup tackle for the Falcons.

You can check out the entire Week 8 depth chart for Atlanta below.

Depth-Chart_16x9-W8

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OFFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonChris Blair
LTJake Matthews
LGMatthew BergeronKyle Hinton
CRyan NeuzilCorey Levin
RGChris LindstromCorey Levin
RTJawaan TaylorEthan Onianwa
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Austin Hooper
TECharlie WoernerNick Muse
RBBijan RobinsonBrian Robinson Jr.
QBMichael Penix Jr.Tua TagovailoaAndy DaltonJack Strand
WROlamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
WRJahan Dotson

DEFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
DECameron ThomasZa'Darius SmithCharles SnowdenDrake Jackson
DLMaason SmithGervon Dexter Sr.
DLLaCale LondonZach Harrison
DEBrandon DorlusSamson EbukamJared Ivey
ILBDivine DeabloChristian HarrisJosh Woods
ILBKendal DanielsHarold Perkins Jr.
CBA.J. Terrell Jr.C.J. Henderson
SJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco Hellams
SXavier WattsSydney Brown
CBMike HughesMike Ford Jr.Robert Longerbeam
NickelAvieon TerrellBilly Bowman Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionStarterBackupReserve
KNick Folk
PJake Bailey
LSLiam McCullough
KRBrian Robinson Jr.Olamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
PRZachariah BranchOlamide ZaccheausJahan Dotson
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

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