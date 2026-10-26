How Michael Penix Jr.'s first 17 starts compare to other NFL quarterbacks

There were three quarterbacks taken before Penix in the 2024 NFL Draft — Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. There were three quarterbacks who were often linked to Penix as his player comps coming out of his final year at Washington — Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa. There's also a former quarterback in the Falcons own building who knows a thing or two about putting together a pretty solid career — Matt Ryan.

At one point or another, all of these quarterbacks were within conversations about being a franchise quarterback. It's a conversation Penix is in now.

So, how does Penix's first 17 starts of his career compare to the quarterbacks listed above?

Well, we compiled the stats.

And note, they're just stats.

They can show you a lot. They can make big data feel more digestible. They can give you raw comparisons.