 Skip to main content

How Michael Penix Jr.'s first 17 starts compare to other NFL quarterbacks

Jessie Bates III says he believes Penix is a franchise quarterback. Do the stats back up that declaration?

Oct 26, 2026 at 02:29 PM
Author Image
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — When Michael Penix Jr. suited up to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, he hit a milestone: The completion of his rookie year.

OK. So, not actually. This is Penix's third season as a professional. But due to the situation in which he was drafted into in 2024 with Kirk Cousins as the starter, coupled with his season-ending knee injury in 2025, meant he didn't reach that 17th start until seven weeks into 2026.

"His story is very unique," safety Jessie Bates III said. "It tells you a lot about the person he is."

Bates went on to speak even more highly of Penix's performance so far this season.

"When No. 9 is out there, this team is a completely different football team," Bates said, "and I really truly believe that he is a franchise quarterback."

penix_stats

Related Links

There were three quarterbacks taken before Penix in the 2024 NFL Draft — Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. There were three quarterbacks who were often linked to Penix as his player comps coming out of his final year at Washington — Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa. There's also a former quarterback in the Falcons own building who knows a thing or two about putting together a pretty solid career — Matt Ryan.

At one point or another, all of these quarterbacks were within conversations about being a franchise quarterback. It's a conversation Penix is in now.

So, how does Penix's first 17 starts of his career compare to the quarterbacks listed above?

Well, we compiled the stats.

And note, they're just stats.

They can show you a lot. They can make big data feel more digestible. They can give you raw comparisons.

What they can't do is tell you much of anything about scheme, personnel available, coaching decisions and changes, coordinator preferences, how defenses play a particular guy. Nor can stats alone tell you what a player may become. All of those things? They're the story within the stats. So, make sure to keep that in mind.

PlayerMichael Penix Jr.Caleb WilliamsJayden DanielsDrake Maye
Starts17171717
Record7-105-1212-56-11
Attempts520562480483
Completions320351331334
Completion percentage61.5%62.5%69%69.2%
Yards3,8763,5413,5683,515
Avg. completions per game18.820.619.519.6
Avg. yards per game228208.3209.9206.8
Rate92.387.8100.194.4
Touchdowns21202522
Interceptions76912
Sacks25684749
Offensive snaps1,0751,1231,062973
PlayerMichael Penix Jr.Matt RyanMatthew StaffordJustin HerbertTua Tagovailoa
Starts1717171717
Record7-1012-57-107-1011-7
Attempts520470634683563
Completions320287358458379
Completion percentage61.5%61.1%56.5%67.1%67.3%
Yards3,8763,6694,0195,0113,750
Avg. completions per game18.816.937.326.921.1
Avg. yards per game228215.8236.4294.8236.4
Rate92.388.575.696.791.4
Touchdowns2118303323
Interceptions711241311
Sacks2519331932

Against the 49ers Sunday afternoon, Penix threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns. So, it's brought back the franchise quarterback conversation.

Speaking on NFL Network earlier in the day Monday, national reporter Ian Rapoport said point blank: Going into the 2026 season, the "only real question for the franchise" was simply: "Is Michael Penix a franchise quarterback?"

The early returns?

"Michael Penix Jr. is going a very long way in making life very, very easy for those in the Atlanta Falcons organization," Rapoport said, "knowing they have a guy at quarterback."

For what its worth, Bates (from inside that very building) concurs.

"You can sleep good at night when you have Michael Penix playing quarterback for you,"  the veteran safety said.

How far does this take Penix? There's still a long season ahead, but the dominoes are falling.

Photos | Atlanta Falcons Celebrate Victory Monday

Celebrate with the Atlanta Falcons on Victory Monday after the Week 7 win against the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 celebrates a punt return before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 after a field goal during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 gets a sack during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 84
AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts after a sack during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 celebrate during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 make a tackle during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 84
AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 84
AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 after a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 84
AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 84
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 react during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 and Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 celebrate a fumble recovery during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 84
AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense celebrates after a fumble recovery during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 84
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 84
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans wave flags during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 runs with the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrating a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 84
AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brian Asamoah II #41 celebrates after an interception by Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a first down during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 84
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 84
Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 84
Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 84
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 84
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 84
AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 breaks up a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 84
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 84
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 breaks up a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 84
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 84
AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 84
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 forces a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 84
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 forces a fumble during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 84
Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 84
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 84
AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 84
Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 84
Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans celebrate after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 84
Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 84
Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 84
AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 react after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 84
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Atlanta's identity on display, Jessie Bates' big plays and more notes from Falcons vs. 49ers

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' win against the San Francisco 49ers

news

Kendal Daniels caps off his 'craziest week' in game-winning fashion

One week after leaving the game on a stretcher, Daniels stepped into a leadership role and provided two crucial turnovers in the Falcons' win.

news

On National Tight Ends Day, the coalition of Falcons representatives shine

From Kyle Pitts to Nick Muse, Atlanta's tight ends made the difference in the biggest plays of the day, but in the margins, too.

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. 49ers

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's game against the San Francisco 49ers

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 7 inactives vs. San Francisco 49ers

Falcons make final decision on group of players with questionable designations.

news

Falcons activate A.J. Terrell, announce bevy of roster moves ahead of 49ers matchup

Atlanta also provides an update on Avieon Terrell.

news

Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 7 game vs. 49ers

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Falcons injury report: RB Brian Robinson, LB Divine Deablo ruled out vs. 49ers

Atlanta has several key players who are questionable for Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 7, Falcons or 49ers?

The Falcons face one of the league's three undefeated teams inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. See who the experts expect to win on Sunday.

news

Falcons injury report: Atlanta releases lengthy list as prep for 49ers continues

Gervon Dexter Sr. added to Thursday report with hamstring injury. Plus 21-day practice window opens for Cameron Williams.

news

Falcons release DB Malcolm DeWalt IV

DeWalt signed with the Falcons earlier this year as a standout rookie UDFA.

Top News

How Michael Penix Jr.'s first 17 starts compare to other NFL quarterbacks

Atlanta's identity on display, Jessie Bates' big plays and more notes from Falcons vs. 49ers

Kendal Daniels caps off his 'craziest week' in game-winning fashion

On National Tight Ends Day, the coalition of Falcons representatives shine