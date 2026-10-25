Atlanta Falcons Week 7 inactives vs. San Francisco 49ers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released a lengthy list of players on Friday with questionable designations. They simultaneously ruled out DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), ILB Divine Deablo (forearm) and RB Brian Robinson (hamstring). But other players, fully listed below, were given questionable game designations for their ailments.

LB Kendal Daniels (neck)

DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (hamstring)

DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)

CB C.J. Henderson (groin)

DE Za'Darius Smith (neck)

CB Avieon Terrell (back)

WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder)

The Falcons will only be without CB Avieon Terrell and WR Olamide Zaccheaus this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Terrell has been working through a back injury this week, but it was also announced Saturday afternoon that the rookie corner was also experiencing an illness. He has ultimately been ruled out.

However, it's not all tough developments for the Falcons' secondary. After activating CB A.J. Terrell to the roster off of injured reserve — where he has been for the last four weeks with a groin injury — the Falcons will also get back CB C.J. Henderson, too. Henderson missed last week with his own groin injury.