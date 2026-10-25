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Atlanta Falcons Week 7 inactives vs. San Francisco 49ers

Falcons make final decision on group of players with questionable designations.

Oct 25, 2026 at 11:29 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released a lengthy list of players on Friday with questionable designations. They simultaneously ruled out DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring), ILB Divine Deablo (forearm) and RB Brian Robinson (hamstring). But other players, fully listed below, were given questionable game designations for their ailments.

  • LB Kendal Daniels (neck)
  • DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (hamstring)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
  • CB C.J. Henderson (groin)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (neck)
  • CB Avieon Terrell (back)
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder)

The Falcons will only be without CB Avieon Terrell and WR Olamide Zaccheaus this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Terrell has been working through a back injury this week, but it was also announced Saturday afternoon that the rookie corner was also experiencing an illness. He has ultimately been ruled out.

However, it's not all tough developments for the Falcons' secondary. After activating CB A.J. Terrell to the roster off of injured reserve — where he has been for the last four weeks with a groin injury — the Falcons will also get back CB C.J. Henderson, too. Henderson missed last week with his own groin injury.

With the older Terrell brother and Henderson back in the fold and expected to play Sunday, fans could see the Falcons move DB Mike Hughes to nickel to account for the absences of the younger Terrell brother and Bowman.

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In other inactives news, the Falcons have designated quarterback Jack Strand as the emergency third quarterback. This change comes after Atlanta signed veteran journeyman QB Andy Dalton earlier this week. To make room on the roster, the Falcons released QB Cooper Rush.

Speaking to the media in the locker room upon his signing, Dalton said a big reason he decided to come to Atlanta had to do with reuniting with Alex Van Pelt. The Falcons current quarterback coach was Dalton's previous position coach when the two were with Cincinnati.

Having just signed earlier this week, though, the Falcons were planning to keep Dalton activated as he gets up to speed on the playbook.

Finally, the Falcons did get some final good news on ILB Kendal Daniels, who was taken to the hospital last Sunday after suffering a neck injury in-game. He is officially active for Atlanta. The expectation should be that he start and has the green dot with Deablo inactive.

Below is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 7:

  • QB Jack Strand (emergency third quarterback)
  • ILB Divine Deablo
  • CB Avieon Terrell
  • QB Andy Dalton
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr.
  • DB Billy Bowman Jr.

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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 32

Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Scenes from the ATLiens Retail shoot at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, October 16, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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