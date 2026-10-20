Atlanta Falcons Week 7 depth chart vs. San Francisco 49ers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The only change on the depth chart was the inclusion of newly signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton signed with Atlanta on Monday. To make room on the roster, the Falcons released quarterback Cooper Rush. Dalton has taken Rush's spot on the depth chart.
"I just think Ian (Cunningham) is always looking at ways that we feel like we can add to the roster and Andy (Dalton) was available. So, as simple as that," head coach Kevin Stefanksi said Monday afternoon about the signing. "Obviously, I think the world of Cooper Rush. Really, really, really, really like the person, so disappointed for Coop in that regard. But excited about the opportunity to add Andy."
You can check out the entire Week 7 depth chart for Atlanta below.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Chris Blair
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Michael Jerrell
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Kyle Hinton
|C
|Ryan Neuzil
|Corey Levin
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Jawaan Taylor
|Michael Jerrell
|Ethan Onianwa
|TE
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|QB
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Andy Dalton
|Jack Strand
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|Za'Darius Smith
|DL
|Maason Smith
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|DL
|LaCale London
|Zach Harrison
|DE
|Brandon Dorlus
|Samson Ebukam
|Jared Ivey
|ILB
|Divine Deablo
|Christian Harris
|Josh Woods
|ILB
|Kendal Daniels
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|CB
|C.J. Henderson
|Malcolm Dewalt IV
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Xavier Watts
|Sydney Brown
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Mike Ford Jr.
|Robert Longerbeam
|Nickel
|Avieon Terrell
|Billy Bowman Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|K
|Nick Folk
|P
|Jake Bailey
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|KR
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|PR
|Zachariah Branch
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Jahan Dotson