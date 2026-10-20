Atlanta Falcons Week 7 depth chart vs. San Francisco 49ers

The only change on the depth chart was the inclusion of newly signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton signed with Atlanta on Monday. To make room on the roster, the Falcons released quarterback Cooper Rush. Dalton has taken Rush's spot on the depth chart.

"I just think Ian (Cunningham) is always looking at ways that we feel like we can add to the roster and Andy (Dalton) was available. So, as simple as that," head coach Kevin Stefanksi said Monday afternoon about the signing. "Obviously, I think the world of Cooper Rush. Really, really, really, really like the person, so disappointed for Coop in that regard. But excited about the opportunity to add Andy."