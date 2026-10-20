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Depth Chart

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Atlanta Falcons Week 7 depth chart vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Falcons host the 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Oct 20, 2026 at 04:48 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The only change on the depth chart was the inclusion of newly signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton signed with Atlanta on Monday. To make room on the roster, the Falcons released quarterback Cooper Rush. Dalton has taken Rush's spot on the depth chart.

"I just think Ian (Cunningham) is always looking at ways that we feel like we can add to the roster and Andy (Dalton) was available. So, as simple as that," head coach Kevin Stefanksi said Monday afternoon about the signing. "Obviously, I think the world of Cooper Rush. Really, really, really, really like the person, so disappointed for Coop in that regard. But excited about the opportunity to add Andy."

You can check out the entire Week 7 depth chart for Atlanta below.

AF_25_DM_Throwback-Depth-Chart

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OFFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonChris Blair
LTJake MatthewsMichael Jerrell
LGMatthew BergeronKyle Hinton
CRyan NeuzilCorey Levin
RGChris Lindstrom
RTJawaan TaylorMichael JerrellEthan Onianwa
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Austin Hooper
TECharlie Woerner
RBBijan RobinsonBrian Robinson Jr.
QBMichael Penix Jr.Tua TagovailoaAndy DaltonJack Strand
WROlamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
WRJahan Dotson

DEFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserve
DECameron ThomasZa'Darius Smith
DLMaason SmithGervon Dexter Sr.
DLLaCale LondonZach Harrison
DEBrandon DorlusSamson EbukamJared Ivey
ILBDivine DeabloChristian HarrisJosh Woods
ILBKendal DanielsHarold Perkins Jr.
CBC.J. HendersonMalcolm Dewalt IV
SJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco Hellams
SXavier WattsSydney Brown
CBMike HughesMike Ford Jr.Robert Longerbeam
NickelAvieon TerrellBilly Bowman Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionStarterBackupReserve
KNick Folk
PJake Bailey
LSLiam McCullough
KRBrian Robinson Jr.Olamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
PRZachariah BranchOlamide ZaccheausJahan Dotson
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

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