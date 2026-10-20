Week 7 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: 49ers remain unblemished, Falcons set to host No. 1 team

Opposing teams have made adjustments against the Falcons and Penix since they put up a combined 80 points in Weeks 3 and 4. He is being blitzed 46.7% of the time, the second-highest rate in the NFL. When Penix is under pressure, he has the seventh-worst EPA per dropback (minus-0.67) and the second-worst completion percentage over expected among quarterbacks with at least 30 dropbacks in those situations, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Bears sacked Penix five times, one week after he injured his ribs on a big hit. -- Marc Raimondi