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Week 7 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: 49ers remain unblemished, Falcons set to host No. 1 team

Plus, what is there to make about the Rams recent slide?

Oct 20, 2026 at 11:55 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — What's always funny about Power Rankings is that there are certain teams every week that everyone tends to agree on.

And this week? It's that no one really knows what to make of the Los Angeles Rams. Are they just in a slump? Or are the recent losses to the Bills and Cardinals signs of more losses to come?

Another team everyone can agree on? The San Francisco 49ers remaining the undisputed No. 1 team in the league. The Falcons are set to host the 49ers this Sunday. A tall task for a team looking for its first home win inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year.

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Week 6's Georgia Power Positive Energy Biggest Mover

Houston Texans

  • ESPN: +5
  • The Athletic: +4
  • Bleacher Report: +7
  • Fox Sports: +4
  • CBS Sports: +8

ESPN

Publish date: Oct. 20

ESPN's Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers (6-0): Beat the Commanders, 23-17
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0): Beat the Chargers, 22-6
  3. Buffalo Bills (5-1): Beat the Raiders, 33-30
  4. Minnesota Vikings (5-0): Bye week
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2): Lost to the Texans, 34-31
  6. Seattle Seahawks (3-3): Lost to the Broncos, 17-14
  7. New England Patriots (4-2): Beat the Jets, 26-19
  8. Baltimore Ravens (4-2): Lost to the Browns, 13-10
  9. Chicago Bears (4-2): Beat the Falcons 31-23
  10. Denver Broncos (4-2): Beat the Seahawks, 17-14

Biggest ranking change:

Texans +5 from No. 21 in Week 6 to No. 16 in Week 7

Rams -6 from No. 8 in Week 6 to No. 14 in Week 7

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 22 (No change)

Biggest issue on offense: Protecting QB Michael Penix Jr.

Opposing teams have made adjustments against the Falcons and Penix since they put up a combined 80 points in Weeks 3 and 4. He is being blitzed 46.7% of the time, the second-highest rate in the NFL. When Penix is under pressure, he has the seventh-worst EPA per dropback (minus-0.67) and the second-worst completion percentage over expected among quarterbacks with at least 30 dropbacks in those situations, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Bears sacked Penix five times, one week after he injured his ribs on a big hit. -- Marc Raimondi

THE ATHLETIC

Publish date: Oct. 20

The Athletic's Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Buffalo Bills
  4. Minnesota Vikings
  5. New England Patriots
  6. Denver Broncos
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars
  8. Chicago Bears
  9. Detroit Lions (3-2), Bye week
  10. Seattle Seahawks

Biggest ranking change:

Browns +9 from No. 23 in Week 6 to No. 14 in Week 7

Rams -9 from No. 10 in Week 6 to No. 19 in Week 7

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (-1)

Fantasy focus: Bijan Robinson

The Falcons' offensive engine hit his first bump in the road Sunday as he was held to a season-low nine carries and 61 rushing yards. Robinson is 11th in fantasy scoring (21.4 ppg) and still leads the league in yards from scrimmage (785). Atlanta coach Kevin Stefanski emphasized Sunday his team's need to stop starting slow and dial up more carries for Robinson. -- Josh Kendall

BLEACHER REPORT

Publish date: Oct. 20

Bleacher Report's Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Minnesota Vikings
  4. Buffalo Bills
  5. New England Patriots
  6. Denver Broncos
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars
  8. Chicago Bears
  9. Seattle Seahawks
  10. Baltimore Ravens

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (No change)

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off consecutive losses, though the good news is they showed the ability to play through a poor start with their passing game. Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. are the key playmakers for a run-first offense, but Michael Penix Jr. leads a respectable aerial attack.

If Penix stays healthy, Atlanta can overcome an 2-4 start. He elevates his pass-catching group, specifically wideout Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. in a balanced offense. -- Maurice Moton

FOX Sports

Publish date: Oct. 20

NFL.com's Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Buffalo Bills
  4. Denver Broncos
  5. Minnesota Vikings
  6. Chicago Bears
  7. Seattle Seahawks
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars
  9. Baltimore Ravens
  10. Carolina Panthers (3-2), Beat the Eagles 25-14

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 20 (-1)

In fairness to the Falcons, they ran into a buzzsaw against the Bears on Sunday with Caleb Williams back. And they did kind of crawl back into the game at the end. I know they've lost two straight games now, both at home, but it was against two really good teams (the Ravens were the other).

The Falcons' hopes will probably get dashed next Sunday at home against the 49ers, but there's no doubt that Kevin Stefanski has this team playing a heck of a lot better over the past month. He also looks like he found a franchise QB in Michael Penix Jr. So let that be a small consolation when Sunday comes and they fall to 2-5.

Stat To Know: The Falcons are 0-3 at home this season compared to 2-1 on the road. It's their worst home start since 2020. -- Ralph Vacchiano

CBS SPORTS

Publish date: Oct. 20

CBS Sports' Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Kansas City Chiefs
  3. Minnesota Vikings
  4. Buffalo Bills
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. Cincinnati Bengals (3-2), Beat the Dolphins 31-24
  7. Seattle Seahawks
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars
  9. New England Patriots
  10. Baltimore Ravens

Biggest ranking change from Week 6 to Week 7:

Houston Texans +10

Los Angeles Rams -8

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 23 (-1)

That was a terrible showing for most of the game against the Bears. At least they showed some fight and made a game of it. -- Pete Prisco

Bird's Eye View | Falcons vs Bears

Take a trip up to the top of the nest and get a bird's eye view of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears during Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
/Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 defends during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a sack during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players defend during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive players huddle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 celebrate during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jammie Robinson #34 celebrates during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 celebrate during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 block during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 make a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
The Bell Ringing ceremony at halftime during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
The Bell Ringing ceremony at halftime during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
The Bell Ringing ceremony at halftime during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive players huddle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players on the line of scrimmage during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 defend during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 rushes the quarterback during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 rushes the quarterback during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 celebrate during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a two point conversion during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 celebrates during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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