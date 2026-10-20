Week 7 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: 49ers remain unblemished, Falcons set to host No. 1 team

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — What's always funny about Power Rankings is that there are certain teams every week that everyone tends to agree on.
And this week? It's that no one really knows what to make of the Los Angeles Rams. Are they just in a slump? Or are the recent losses to the Bills and Cardinals signs of more losses to come?
Another team everyone can agree on? The San Francisco 49ers remaining the undisputed No. 1 team in the league. The Falcons are set to host the 49ers this Sunday. A tall task for a team looking for its first home win inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year.
Week 6's Georgia Power Positive Energy Biggest Mover
Houston Texans
- ESPN: +5
- The Athletic: +4
- Bleacher Report: +7
- Fox Sports: +4
- CBS Sports: +8
Publish date: Oct. 20
ESPN's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers (6-0): Beat the Commanders, 23-17
- Kansas City Chiefs (5-0): Beat the Chargers, 22-6
- Buffalo Bills (5-1): Beat the Raiders, 33-30
- Minnesota Vikings (5-0): Bye week
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2): Lost to the Texans, 34-31
- Seattle Seahawks (3-3): Lost to the Broncos, 17-14
- New England Patriots (4-2): Beat the Jets, 26-19
- Baltimore Ravens (4-2): Lost to the Browns, 13-10
- Chicago Bears (4-2): Beat the Falcons 31-23
- Denver Broncos (4-2): Beat the Seahawks, 17-14
Biggest ranking change:
Texans +5 from No. 21 in Week 6 to No. 16 in Week 7
Rams -6 from No. 8 in Week 6 to No. 14 in Week 7
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 22 (No change)
Biggest issue on offense: Protecting QB Michael Penix Jr.
Opposing teams have made adjustments against the Falcons and Penix since they put up a combined 80 points in Weeks 3 and 4. He is being blitzed 46.7% of the time, the second-highest rate in the NFL. When Penix is under pressure, he has the seventh-worst EPA per dropback (minus-0.67) and the second-worst completion percentage over expected among quarterbacks with at least 30 dropbacks in those situations, per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Bears sacked Penix five times, one week after he injured his ribs on a big hit. -- Marc Raimondi
Publish date: Oct. 20
The Athletic's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- Denver Broncos
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions (3-2), Bye week
- Seattle Seahawks
Biggest ranking change:
Browns +9 from No. 23 in Week 6 to No. 14 in Week 7
Rams -9 from No. 10 in Week 6 to No. 19 in Week 7
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (-1)
Fantasy focus: Bijan Robinson
The Falcons' offensive engine hit his first bump in the road Sunday as he was held to a season-low nine carries and 61 rushing yards. Robinson is 11th in fantasy scoring (21.4 ppg) and still leads the league in yards from scrimmage (785). Atlanta coach Kevin Stefanski emphasized Sunday his team's need to stop starting slow and dial up more carries for Robinson. -- Josh Kendall
Publish date: Oct. 20
Bleacher Report's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Minnesota Vikings
- Buffalo Bills
- New England Patriots
- Denver Broncos
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (No change)
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off consecutive losses, though the good news is they showed the ability to play through a poor start with their passing game. Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. are the key playmakers for a run-first offense, but Michael Penix Jr. leads a respectable aerial attack.
If Penix stays healthy, Atlanta can overcome an 2-4 start. He elevates his pass-catching group, specifically wideout Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. in a balanced offense. -- Maurice Moton
Publish date: Oct. 20
NFL.com's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- Minnesota Vikings
- Chicago Bears
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Baltimore Ravens
- Carolina Panthers (3-2), Beat the Eagles 25-14
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 20 (-1)
In fairness to the Falcons, they ran into a buzzsaw against the Bears on Sunday with Caleb Williams back. And they did kind of crawl back into the game at the end. I know they've lost two straight games now, both at home, but it was against two really good teams (the Ravens were the other).
The Falcons' hopes will probably get dashed next Sunday at home against the 49ers, but there's no doubt that Kevin Stefanski has this team playing a heck of a lot better over the past month. He also looks like he found a franchise QB in Michael Penix Jr. So let that be a small consolation when Sunday comes and they fall to 2-5.
Stat To Know: The Falcons are 0-3 at home this season compared to 2-1 on the road. It's their worst home start since 2020. -- Ralph Vacchiano
Publish date: Oct. 20
CBS Sports' Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Minnesota Vikings
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- Cincinnati Bengals (3-2), Beat the Dolphins 31-24
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New England Patriots
- Baltimore Ravens
Biggest ranking change from Week 6 to Week 7:
Houston Texans +10
Los Angeles Rams -8
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 23 (-1)
That was a terrible showing for most of the game against the Bears. At least they showed some fight and made a game of it. -- Pete Prisco
Take a trip up to the top of the nest and get a bird's eye view of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears during Week 6.