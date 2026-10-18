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Falcons' fourth-quarter rally not enough to overcome slow start

Oct 18, 2026 at 07:21 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

ATLANTA — In the week leading up to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, the Atlanta Falcons emphasized the importance of starting the game fast.

"The message all week was: Start fast, start fast, start fast," defensive end Cam Thomas said in the locker room after the game. "We just didn't do that."

Instead, the visiting team raced out to a 14-0 lead in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bears built that lead up to 31-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter, a cushion large enough to withstand a furious Falcons rally that nearly turned the game on its head in the final 10 minutes.

Tight end Kyle Pitts caught two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to close the gap, but Atlanta ran out of time and couldn't overcome its slow start, losing 31-23.

"I'm obviously proud of how we continue to fight, but to start like we started is really, really disappointing," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "... That's something we talked at length about, and we talked at length about starting fast in this ballgame, and we did not."

Chicago received the opening kickoff and marched 67 yards on 10 plays, scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams to tight end Colston Loveland. The Bears' defense then stifled the home team's response, forcing the Falcons' offense into a three-and-out on a possession that gained 1 yard.

After receiving the ball back, the Bears covered 59 yards in nine plays to score their second touchdown of the afternoon on a 4-yard carry by running back D'Andre Swift. It put the Falcons in a 14-0 deficit early, something they'd worked all week to avoid.

"We've got to get that fixed because we just put ourselves in the hole," Stefanski said. "Disappointed. I'll have to look at how we start and make sure that we are putting our guys in position, but we will own that one, and we will move on."

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The Falcons found their footing on defense at that point and limited the Bears to just 58 total yards on their next three possessions, including an impressive stand after Atlanta's offense turned the ball over on downs just past midfield. On their next offensive series after the turnover on downs, the Falcons connected on a pair of important passes.

The first went for 39 yards to wide receiver Drake London, which moved Atlanta into the red zone for the first time in the game. The second went for 13 yards to wide receiver Jahan Dotson for their first touchdown. In that moment, the Falcons had won back some momentum inside of the building and showed the explosive ability that had made them one of the league's best offenses in the previous three weeks.

It would be the only touchdown Atlanta scored before there were less than 10 minutes remaining in the game.

"It's always tough being down that much," Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. "Like we talked about, starting fast is something that you always want to do. But sometimes you get in obvious passing situations. ... We've got to find a way to start fast so that we can keep Bijan [Robinson] in the game. We can keep the running backs and the running game going so that we can go out there and execute things in the pass game as well."

Bijan Robinson, who entered the game leading the NFL with 580 rushing yards, carried the ball nine times for 61 yards on Sunday. Although he averaged 6.8 yards per carry, Robinson was not a factor to the degree he typically is.

"That's what we set our identity in: this run game," Robinson said. "The run game gets everything going on this offense. So, for us, I know when we got down those scores, we were trying to play catch-up with the passes, so we could try to get as many yards as we can. When we run the ball effectively and have opportunities to run the ball, that's what makes our offense super hard to stop."

Without the complementary balance of the run and pass games working together, Atlanta's offense found itself in many third-and-long situations, which is a tough way to live against NFL defenses, let alone a unit that ranked as the league's second-best group on third down entering the game. The Falcons needed to gain at least 5 yards on 10 of their 12 third-down opportunities. They converted three third downs on the afternoon.

Chicago controlled the ball for more than 40 minutes, in part because of Atlanta's third-down numbers but also due to three turnovers, including two on special teams. It's the second week in which Atlanta's defense was on the field for more than 35 minutes, and although they sacked quarterback Caleb Williams four times and held the Bears under 100 rushing yards, the early lead proved too much to overcome.

Another home game awaits the Falcons in Week 7 against a San Francisco 49ers team that enters its Monday night matchup with a perfect 5-0 record.

"We've got to do more. We've got to sacrifice more," defensive end Samson Ebukam said of rebounding from Sunday's loss. "Everybody's got to look at themselves in the mirror and grit their teeth. It's a boxing match; you just lost a round. Got to come back the next round and get that victory. That's really it; we'll just grind our teeth and just go out there and get it done."

Game Photos | Week 6 Falcons vs Bears

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 6.

Scene setters before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 and Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 warm up before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Players run out prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 runs out to the field before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 runs out to the field before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 and outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 warms up before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 celebrates during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a kick during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 defends during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jammie Robinson #34 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 defends during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a carry during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95, /and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 defend during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a sack during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 pursues the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive players huddle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a point after try during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jammie Robinson #34 celebrates during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 celebrates during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 sacks the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 celebrates during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 and linebacker Josh Woods #42 line up during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Offensive huddle during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 make a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 pursues the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 catches a pass for a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 makes a sack during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates a sack during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr. practices fully in first session before game vs. Chicago Bears

Atlanta's starting quarterback was back on the practice field after injuring his ribs on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

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