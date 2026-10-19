Falcons release QB Cooper Rush, sign QB Andy Dalton

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons released veteran quarterback Cooper Rush, who started the first two games of the 2026 season.

Rush was signed by the Falcons at the start of training camp due to injuries at the position. He quickly got up to speed with the offense and saw a significant number of snaps in preseason games.

With injuries once again an issue at the beginning of the regular season, Rush started the first two games for Atlanta at quarterback. In those games, Rush completed 22 of his 39 pass attempts for 229 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

"It's special being an opening day starter no matter how you get there," Rush said after starting in Week 1. "It was a cool moment for me personally, and I was able to go out there with those guys and had a lot of fun with them."

Since Michael Penix Jr.'s return to the starting lineup in Week 3, Rush has served as Atlanta's emergency third quarterback on game days.

In addition to releasing Rush, the Falcons signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. The 39-year-old quarterback is in his 16th NFL season and began the year with the Philadelphia Eagles.