 Skip to main content

Falcons release QB Cooper Rush, sign QB Andy Dalton

Rush joined the Falcons on the opening day of training camp and started the first two games of the season.

Oct 19, 2026 at 12:34 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons released veteran quarterback Cooper Rush, who started the first two games of the 2026 season.

Rush was signed by the Falcons at the start of training camp due to injuries at the position. He quickly got up to speed with the offense and saw a significant number of snaps in preseason games.

With injuries once again an issue at the beginning of the regular season, Rush started the first two games for Atlanta at quarterback. In those games, Rush completed 22 of his 39 pass attempts for 229 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

"It's special being an opening day starter no matter how you get there," Rush said after starting in Week 1. "It was a cool moment for me personally, and I was able to go out there with those guys and had a lot of fun with them."

Since Michael Penix Jr.'s return to the starting lineup in Week 3, Rush has served as Atlanta's emergency third quarterback on game days.

In addition to releasing Rush, the Falcons signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. The 39-year-old quarterback is in his 16th NFL season and began the year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic first reported the signing and noted that Dalton will compete for the backup role in Atlanta.

Related Links

Dalton has appeared in 180 games and made 169 starts in his career. He has completed 62.6% of his passes in the NFL and thrown for 39,793 yards with 254 touchdowns and 152 interceptions. Dalton entered the league as a second-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011. He made the Pro Bowl three times in Cincinnati: as a rookie in 2011, in 2014 and in 2016.

Prior to joining Philadelphia, Dalton spent the 2023-25 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. In 2022, Dalton started 14 games for the New Orleans Saints.

ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Kevin Stefanski provides update on LB Kendal Daniels: 'All positive news'

Daniels was carted off during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Initial testing was positive for the rookie linebacker, per coach Kevin Stefanski.

news

Well wishes for Kendal Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. vs. pressure and more notes from Falcons vs. Bears

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' game against the Chicago Bears

news

Falcons' fourth-quarter rally not enough to overcome slow start

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Bears

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's game against the Chicago Bears

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 6 inactives vs. Chicago Bears

Michael Penix Jr. is in the lineup for Atlanta and will square off against Caleb Williams, who is back for Chicago.

news

Where to watch Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Bears vs. Falcons game on Sunday.

news

Falcons sign OLB Bralen Trice to active roster

Atlanta also signed Jammie Robinson to the practice squad and elevated Drake Jackson and him for Sunday's game.

news

Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 6 game vs. Bears

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Falcons injury report: C.J. Henderson ruled out of Week 6 matchup vs. Bears

The cornerback has a groin injury.

news

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 6, Falcons or Bears?

The Falcons are coming off a prime-time loss to the Ravens.

news

Falcons release S Jammie Robinson

Robinson signed to the active roster this past weekend prior to the Falcons' Week 5 game vs. the Ravens.

Top News

Kevin Stefanski provides update on LB Kendal Daniels: 'All positive news'

Well wishes for Kendal Daniels, Michael Penix Jr. vs. pressure and more notes from Falcons vs. Bears

Falcons release QB Cooper Rush, sign QB Andy Dalton

Falcons' fourth-quarter rally not enough to overcome slow start