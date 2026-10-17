Falcons sign OLB Bralen Trice to active roster

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed Bralen Trice to their active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
The Falcons have used three standard practice squad elevations on Trice this season, elevating him for Weeks 1, 3 and 5. A player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times in a season, but Trice has proven his worth enough to warrant a full signing.
In the three games he's been elevated, Trice has been a key part of the defensive front rotation, playing an average of 26% of the defensive snaps. In Week 3, Trice notched four quarterback hurries against Jordan Love and the Packers.
This season is Trice's first at full health. A third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Trice had yet to play a down for Atlanta because of injuries. After he cleared waivers at roster cutdown in August, the Falcons signed him to their practice squad at the start of the season.
In other roster news, the Falcons have signed safety Jammie Robinson to the practice squad. Atlanta released Robinson from the active roster Thursday afternoon.
With Robinson back on the practice squad, the Falcons are elevating him for Sunday's game. Atlanta is also elevating defensive end Drake Jackson for the second straight game. Both players have now been elevated twice so far this season.
Every team can elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster for each game day. A player can be elevated three times per season. A fourth elevation would require the player to be signed to the 53-man roster.
2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations
Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse
Week 2: DL Zach Harrison
Week 3: DE Bralen Trice
Week 4: S Jammie Robinson
Week 5: DE Bralen Trice | DE Drake Jackson
Week 6: S Jammie Robinson | DE Drake Jackson
View photos of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 uniform schedule.