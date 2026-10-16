NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 6, Falcons or Bears?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons are coming off a prime-time loss to the Ravens, moving to 2-3 on the season. The Bears, meanwhile, are coming off a loss of their own.
Still, this matchup has the makings of a heavy weight fight. The Falcons have one of the top rushing offenses in the league. The Bears? One of the top run-stopping defenses in the league.
The Falcons are looking for redemption, with Michael Penix Jr. expected to start Sunday after leaving Week 5 with an injury to his ribs. The Bears are looking for redemption, too, keeping the door open for Caleb Williams to make his return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 1.
Who will win? Here's a look at who the experts predict will win on Sunday.
NFL Expert Picks for Ravens vs. Falcons
|Author | Outlet
|Falcons or Ravens?
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Falcons
|Dan Graziano | ESPN
|Bears
|Pamela Maldonado | ESPN
|Falcons
|Ben Solak | ESPN
|Bears
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Bears
|Jeremy Bergman | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Gennaro Filice | NFL.com
|Bears
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|John Breech | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Bears
|Mike Kadlik | Sports Illustrated
|Bears
|Conor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Bears
|John Pluym | Sports Illustrated
|Bears
Take a look at our best shots from week six practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Chicago Bears, presented by Gatorade.