 Skip to main content

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 6, Falcons or Bears?

The Falcons are coming off a prime-time loss to the Ravens.

Oct 16, 2026 at 10:08 AM
Author Image
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons are coming off a prime-time loss to the Ravens, moving to 2-3 on the season. The Bears, meanwhile, are coming off a loss of their own.

Still, this matchup has the makings of a heavy weight fight. The Falcons have one of the top rushing offenses in the league. The Bears? One of the top run-stopping defenses in the league.

The Falcons are looking for redemption, with Michael Penix Jr. expected to start Sunday after leaving Week 5 with an injury to his ribs. The Bears are looking for redemption, too, keeping the door open for Caleb Williams to make his return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 1.

Who will win? Here's a look at who the experts predict will win on Sunday.

AF_26_DM_Expert Picks - 16x9_W6

Related Links

NFL Expert Picks for Ravens vs. Falcons

Author | OutletFalcons or Ravens?
Jeremy Fowler | ESPNFalcons
Dan Graziano | ESPNBears
Pamela Maldonado | ESPNFalcons
Ben Solak | ESPNBears
Lindsey Thiry | ESPNBears
Jeremy Bergman | NFL.comFalcons
Gennaro Filice | NFL.comBears
Dan Parr | NFL.comFalcons
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsFalcons
John Breech | CBS SportsFalcons
Albert Breer | Sports IllustratedBears
Mike Kadlik | Sports IllustratedBears
Conor Orr | Sports IllustratedBears
John Pluym | Sports IllustratedBears

For more complete picks and analysis, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and NFL.com.

Falcons at Work | Week 6 Practice Photos 10.15.26

Take a look at our best shots from week six practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Chicago Bears, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. #82 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 37
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: C.J. Henderson ruled out of Week 6 matchup vs. Bears

The cornerback has a groin injury.

news

Where to watch Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Bears vs. Falcons game on Sunday.

news

Falcons release S Jammie Robinson

Robinson signed to the active roster this past weekend prior to the Falcons' Week 5 game vs. the Ravens.

news

Falcons injury report: Za'Darius Smith clears concussion protocol, still working through neck injury

Smith did not participate in Thursday's practice.

news

Drake London has high hopes for Falcons' offense: 'We're nowhere near our ceiling'

London is off to the best start of his NFL career, and he believes Atlanta's offense is just scratching the surface.

news

Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr. practices fully in first session before game vs. Chicago Bears

Atlanta's starting quarterback was back on the practice field after injuring his ribs on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Michael Penix Jr. expected to start vs. Chicago Bears

Penix suffered an injury to his ribs in the waning minutes of the Falcons' Sunday night loss to the Ravens.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 6 depth chart vs. Chicago Bears

The Falcons host the Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

news

Week 6 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Week 5's excitement heats up rankings across the league

Green Bay Packers' win over the Chicago Bears shake up the rankings.

news

Tracking the NFC South: Buccaneers pick up division's only win in Week 5

The Panthers gained a half-game lead in the NFC South after the Falcons' Sunday night loss.

news

Falcons focused on closing out future games: 'You've got to put them away'

After Sunday night's overtime loss to the Ravens, players and coaches explained the importance of not letting good opponents off the mat.

Top News

Falcons injury report: C.J. Henderson ruled out of Week 6 matchup vs. Bears

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 6, Falcons or Bears?

Falcons injury report: Za'Darius Smith clears concussion protocol, still working through neck injury

Where to watch Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons