NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 6, Falcons or Bears?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons are coming off a prime-time loss to the Ravens, moving to 2-3 on the season. The Bears, meanwhile, are coming off a loss of their own.

Still, this matchup has the makings of a heavy weight fight. The Falcons have one of the top rushing offenses in the league. The Bears? One of the top run-stopping defenses in the league.

The Falcons are looking for redemption, with Michael Penix Jr. expected to start Sunday after leaving Week 5 with an injury to his ribs. The Bears are looking for redemption, too, keeping the door open for Caleb Williams to make his return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 1.