Drake London has high hopes for Falcons' offense: 'We're nowhere near our ceiling'

The Falcons have a 50% offensive success rate since Week 3, according to Next Gen Stats, which is the top mark in the NFL. A play is deemed a success if it picks up at least half the needed yards on first and second down—5 yards on first down and 3 yards on second down, for example—and the remaining yards needed on third down.

It's a good way to measure offensive consistency from play to play, and it shows the Falcons are finding their stride.

"The fun part about this whole thing is that we're nowhere near our ceiling," London said "And I truthfully believe that."

London said that while the loss to the Ravens hurt, there's a collective motivation to identify and correct the issues that led to that result "so they won't ever happen again."

That mentality has been echoed many times in Stefanski's first season. Coaches and players are devoted to the process, understanding that is what they can control to achieve the desired result.

"The better we play, the more we should want to execute at a higher level," Rees explained. "The more we should double down on what we're doing and continue to focus on our process and let the results happen. I think when you get focused on the results, so much of the process can become flawed.

"Even after a good play, we'll point out that, 'Hey, the process here is flawed. I know it resulted in maybe a 7-yard run, but the process is flawed. So, we need to correct this because at some point it's going to bite us.'"

Dedicating themselves to the process has yielded positive results thus far. The NFL season is long, though, and has a history of humbling any group that rests on its laurels.

London doesn't expect that from this group.