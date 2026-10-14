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Michael Penix Jr. expected to start vs. Chicago Bears

Penix suffered an injury to his ribs in the waning minutes of the Falcons' Sunday night loss to the Ravens.

Oct 14, 2026 at 12:40 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are expecting Michael Penix Jr. to start Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday afternoon that even though Penix would likely be limited in practice to start the week he confirmed Penix will start as long as everything goes according to plan.

"I won't go into specifics," Stefanski said, "but he's feeling better."

That said, Penix confirmed after practice that he took all of the first-team reps Wednesday. He said all of the imaging came back positive in nature, and that outside of working through some discomfort, he still  "made every throw today."

"We're good," Penix said. "And I feel good to go this week so that's the plan."

Penix injured his ribs in the waning minutes of the Falcons' Sunday night loss to the Ravens. Though he tried to work out the injury on the sideline from the end of the fourth quarter to overtime, he ultimately did not feel as though he could return to the game. Tua Tagovailoa entered the game at quarterback.

"I hated it," Penix said of being on the sideline during the game's final moments. "I hated that I couldn't get back in that game."

Keeping Penix on the field is a major boon for this offense. The Falcons went from the lowest scoring offense through Weeks 1-2 when Penix was on the sideline to the highest-scoring from Weeks 3-4 when he returned.

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Even though Atlanta struggled offensively at times Sunday night, the unit under Penix's leadership is still one of the highest-ranked across the board.

Penix himself ranks second in the league amongst qualified quarterbacks in yards per attempt, yards per completion and explosive pass rate. He's fourth overall in first down passing attempts and sixth in completion rate (67.5%).

What's more, as an offense with Penix as the quarterback, the Falcons have gone from bottom quartile in the league in EPA (Expected Points Added) per play (32nd), the run (25th) and the pass (32nd) prior to him returning to the field to top 5 in Weeks 3-5 (EPA per play, 2nd, per pass (3rd) and per run (1st).

"It's a blessing for us that he's back," Bijan Robinson said.

The Falcons' offense is statistically better when Penix is on the field. Baring any major setbacks or changes, he'll be back on the field quarterbacking the Falcons this Sunday against the Bears.

Bird's Eye View | Falcons vs Ravens

Take a trip up to the top of the nest and get a bird's eye view of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens during Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 warm up before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players take the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warm up before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 , Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 , Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Michael Jerrell #72 and Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 warm up beforea the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view from the catwalk during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view from the catwalk during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 takes the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 , Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 , Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 , Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 , Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 at the captain's meeting before the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 , Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 react during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 counts down the snap alongside Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 , Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 , Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 carries the ball for a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view after touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A view before the snap during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view after touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks the extra point during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jack Casey/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jack Casey/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Jack Casey/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jack Casey/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
John Abraham is inducted to the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Ring of Honor ceremony during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 reaches for the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 punches out the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 , Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 reacts with teammates during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 reacts after a sack during the second half of the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 hands off to Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts with Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view during the Week 5 Game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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