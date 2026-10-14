Michael Penix Jr. expected to start vs. Chicago Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are expecting Michael Penix Jr. to start Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday afternoon that even though Penix would likely be limited in practice to start the week he confirmed Penix will start as long as everything goes according to plan.

"I won't go into specifics," Stefanski said, "but he's feeling better."

That said, Penix confirmed after practice that he took all of the first-team reps Wednesday. He said all of the imaging came back positive in nature, and that outside of working through some discomfort, he still "made every throw today."

"We're good," Penix said. "And I feel good to go this week so that's the plan."

Penix injured his ribs in the waning minutes of the Falcons' Sunday night loss to the Ravens. Though he tried to work out the injury on the sideline from the end of the fourth quarter to overtime, he ultimately did not feel as though he could return to the game. Tua Tagovailoa entered the game at quarterback.

"I hated it," Penix said of being on the sideline during the game's final moments. "I hated that I couldn't get back in that game."