FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are back in action after their bye week and will travel to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Atlanta entered its bye week on a three-game slide, and the Vikings dropped their last game to the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 11. Both teams will attempt to get back into the win column and gain ground in their respective division races.
Here's a look at who the experts predict will win on Sunday between the Falcons and Vikings.
NFL Expert Picks for Falcons vs. Vikings
|Author | Outlet
|Falcons or Vikings?
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Vikings
|Dan Graziano | ESPN
|Vikings
|Pamela Maldonado | ESPN
|Vikings
|Ben Solak | ESPN
|Vikings
|Seth Wickersham | ESPN
|Falcons
|Jeremy Bergman | NFL.com
|Vikings
|Gennaro Filice | NFL.com
|Vikings
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Vikings
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Vikings
|John Breech | CBS Sports
|Vikings
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Vikings
|Mike Kadlik | Sports Illustrated
|Vikings
|Conor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Vikings
|John Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Vikings
View photos of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 uniform schedule.