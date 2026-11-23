FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released linebacker Christian Harris. In a corresponding move, the team has signed safety Jammie Robinson to the active roster.

Harris initially signed with the Falcons at the start of the new league year in March. He saw action in seven games for Atlanta, mainly on special teams where he took 79 snaps across those games.

Harris spent his first four seasons in the league with the Houston Texans, who drafted him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Over the four years of his rookie deal, Harris started 27 games and accumulated four sacks and 206 total tackles (14 for a loss). He hit the quarterback seven times, forced two fumbles and had one interception.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have been maneuvering Robinson across the active roster and practice squad for much of the season. He's been signed to the active roster, the practice squad and he's been used as a standard practice squad elevation for game days a couple times this season. He's seen action in four games this year, mainly 93 snaps on special teams.

To backfill Robinson's spot on the practice squad, the Falcons have signed cornerback Terell Smith. Smith was a fifth-round selection by the Chicago Bears in 2023. He has spent the 2026 season to this point on the Commanders and Steelers practice squads.