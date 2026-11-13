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Falcons injury report: Zachariah Branch out; James Pearce Jr. questionable vs. Chiefs

Both defensive linemen were held out of practice Wednesday.

Nov 13, 2026 at 01:06 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons concluded their week of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

Rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been ruled out for his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. Veteran linebacker Divine Deablo is doubtful for Sunday's game with a forearm injury. Deablo played last Sunday against the Bengals with his right arm wrapped and was limited to start the week of practice, but he missed the final two practices of the week.

Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is among three players who are questionable for Sunday's game. He is working through a back injury that first manifested in the lead-up to his season debut against Cincinnati. After missing Wednesday's practice, he was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Gervon Dexter Sr. and Josh Woods are also questionable for the game. Dexter was held out on Wednesday due to an illness, but he got limited work in during the final two practices of the week. Woods also missed Wednesday's on-field work but has shown steady improvement throughout the week.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

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Falcons game status report

Questionable

  • DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness)
  • DE James Pearce Jr. (back)
  • LB Josh Woods (ankle)

Doubtful

  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)

Out

  • WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)

Falcons injury report — Friday, Nov. 13

Full Participation

  • DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury related - resting player)
  • LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
  • DE Cam Thomas (groin)
  • LB Josh Woods (ankle)

Limited Participation

  • DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness)
  • LT Jake Matthews (not injury related - resting player)
  • DE James Pearce Jr. (back)
  • RT Jawaan Taylor (not injury related – resting player)

Did Not Participate

  • WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • LS Liam McCullough (not injury related - personal matter)

Falcons at Work | Week 10 Practice Photos 11.11.26

Take a look at our best shots from week ten practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by Gatorade.

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 and Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Jam Miller #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons sports medicine staff during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Zacch Pickens #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Delarrin Turner-Yell #32 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody #39 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Jake Moody #39 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons helmets during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons helmets during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running backs during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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