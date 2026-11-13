Falcons injury report: Zachariah Branch out; James Pearce Jr. questionable vs. Chiefs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons concluded their week of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.
Rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been ruled out for his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. Veteran linebacker Divine Deablo is doubtful for Sunday's game with a forearm injury. Deablo played last Sunday against the Bengals with his right arm wrapped and was limited to start the week of practice, but he missed the final two practices of the week.
Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is among three players who are questionable for Sunday's game. He is working through a back injury that first manifested in the lead-up to his season debut against Cincinnati. After missing Wednesday's practice, he was limited on Thursday and Friday.
Gervon Dexter Sr. and Josh Woods are also questionable for the game. Dexter was held out on Wednesday due to an illness, but he got limited work in during the final two practices of the week. Woods also missed Wednesday's on-field work but has shown steady improvement throughout the week.
Falcons game status report
Questionable
- DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness)
- DE James Pearce Jr. (back)
- LB Josh Woods (ankle)
Doubtful
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
Out
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)
Falcons injury report — Friday, Nov. 13
Full Participation
- DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury related - resting player)
- LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
- DE Cam Thomas (groin)
- LB Josh Woods (ankle)
Limited Participation
- DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (illness)
- LT Jake Matthews (not injury related - resting player)
- DE James Pearce Jr. (back)
- RT Jawaan Taylor (not injury related – resting player)
Did Not Participate
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
- LS Liam McCullough (not injury related - personal matter)
Take a look at our best shots from week ten practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by Gatorade.