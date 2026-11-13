Falcons injury report: Zachariah Branch out; James Pearce Jr. questionable vs. Chiefs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons concluded their week of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

Rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been ruled out for his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. Veteran linebacker Divine Deablo is doubtful for Sunday's game with a forearm injury. Deablo played last Sunday against the Bengals with his right arm wrapped and was limited to start the week of practice, but he missed the final two practices of the week.

Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is among three players who are questionable for Sunday's game. He is working through a back injury that first manifested in the lead-up to his season debut against Cincinnati. After missing Wednesday's practice, he was limited on Thursday and Friday.