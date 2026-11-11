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Depth Chart

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Atlanta Falcons Week 10 depth chart vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Falcons host the Kansas City Chiefs inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday.

Nov 11, 2026 at 05:11 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With the trade deadline having come and gone with the Falcons making moves up until the final buzzer, the Week 10 depth chart looks very different. It accounts for the aftermath of the trade of Jessie Bates III — with DeMarcco Hellams sliding into his starting spot. It also highlights Corey Levin's placement as the team's starting center, too, now that the trade of Ryan Neuzil is official.

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There are other moves, too: The adjustments made in light of the moves this weekend, that included the placement of Brian Robinson Jr. on injured reserve, along with the promotion and activation of James Pearce Jr. and Khalil Herbet to the active roster.

For the first time since the season began, the Falcons have also listed C.J. Henderson as one of the team's starting boundary cornerbacks.

All of these moves and more detailed in the depth chart below.

Depth-Chart_16x9-W10

OFFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonChris Blair
LTJake MatthewsCameron Williams
LGMatthew BergeronKyle Hinton
CCorey Levin
RGChris LindstromAndrew Vorhees
RTJawaan TaylorEthan Onianwa
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Austin Hooper
TECharlie WoernerNick Muse
RBBijan RobinsonKhalil Herbert
QBMichael Penix Jr.Tua TagovailoaAndy DaltonJack Strand
WROlamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
WRJahan DotsonBeaux Collins

DEFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
DECameron ThomasZa'Darius SmithCharles Snowden
DLMaason SmithGervon Dexter Sr.
DLLaCale LondonZach Harrison
DEBrandon DorlusYasir AbdullahJames Pearce Jr.
ILBDivine DeabloChristian HarrisJosh Woods
ILBKendal DanielsHarold Perkins Jr.
CBA.J. Terrell Jr.Robert Longerbeam
SDeMarcco Hellams
SXavier WattsSydney Brown
CBC.J. HendersonMike HughesMike Ford Jr.
NickelAvieon TerrellBilly Bowman Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionStarterBackupReserve
KJake Moody
PJake Bailey
LSLiam McCullough
KROlamide ZaccheausZachariah BranchKhalil Herbert
PRZachariah BranchOlamide ZaccheausJahan Dotson
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

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