Atlanta Falcons Week 10 depth chart vs. Kansas City Chiefs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With the trade deadline having come and gone with the Falcons making moves up until the final buzzer, the Week 10 depth chart looks very different. It accounts for the aftermath of the trade of Jessie Bates III — with DeMarcco Hellams sliding into his starting spot. It also highlights Corey Levin's placement as the team's starting center, too, now that the trade of Ryan Neuzil is official.

RELATED:

There are other moves, too: The adjustments made in light of the moves this weekend, that included the placement of Brian Robinson Jr. on injured reserve, along with the promotion and activation of James Pearce Jr. and Khalil Herbet to the active roster.

For the first time since the season began, the Falcons have also listed C.J. Henderson as one of the team's starting boundary cornerbacks.