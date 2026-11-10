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Tracking the NFC South: A 4-way tie between 3-win teams

The division is as tight as possible heading into Week 10.

Nov 10, 2026 at 01:55 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The NFC South is bottlenecked.

All four teams in the division have three wins entering Week 10, and it's still anyone's race as we cross the midway point of the season. The Panthers and Falcons once looked poised to separate in the standings, but are on a three- and two-game slide, respectively. That's left room for the Buccaneers and Saints to catch up. New Orleans was the only team to claim a victory in Week 9, and it has now won two of its last three games. The Buccaneers have won three of their last five, and they will be the only division team on a bye in Week 10.

Here's a closer look at how each team fared over the weekend.

NFC South standings after Week 9

  1. Carolina Panthers: 3-5 (1-1 vs. division)
  2. New Orleans Saints: 3-5 (0-1 vs. division)
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-6 (2-0 vs. division)
  4. Atlanta Falcons: 3-6 (1-2 vs. division)
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Carolina Panthers

Last game: Lost 26-21 vs. Denver Broncos (7-2)

Offensive standout: TE Darren Waller

Waller has had some big moments for the Panthers this season, but Sunday was his best complete game. The 10th-year tight end led all Carolina players with eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. In 2026, Waller has gained 299 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Panthers.

Defensive standout: CB Corey Thornton

Thornton made a true highlight-reel interception against the Broncos, dropping back into the throwing window from his coverage area in the flat to make a leaping, twisting grab on a Bo Nix pass that could have resulted in a touchdown. That wasn't all Thornton did for the Panthers, however. He broke up three passes on six targets in his coverage.

Telling quote: "When you play a team like the Broncos, a coach that I really respect and their systems are in place, they're a tough team to beat in these one-possession games because they do things right towards the end. We found some good football there at the end to give us a chance to be able to win the game, but it's the course of the whole game. That's the part that we have to focus on to make sure we're playing clean football all the way through." — Panthers head coach Dave Canales

What Stands Out — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: The Panthers produced one of the strangest statistical losses of the week.

Carolina:

  • Outgained Denver by 41 yards.
  • Averaged more yards per play.
  • Completed more passes.
  • Generated more total first downs.

Yet they lost. The defining sequence was the third-quarter interception at the goal line when Carolina was threatening to extend a 14-13 lead. Denver followed with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Carolina's process looked better than the final score.

New Orleans Saints

Last game: Won 23-22 vs. Cleveland Browns (5-4)

Offensive standout so far this season: RB Audric Estime

The Saints have struggled to run the ball effectively this season, but Estime provided a spark for them against his former team in one of the craziest games of the weekend. His 2-yard touchdown run allowed New Orleans to take a late lead in the fourth quarter, and he finished with 72 yards on 15 carries. New Orleans signed Estime off waivers ahead of this game, and he turned in the best individual rushing performance of the season for the Saints.

Defensive standout so far this season: LB Kaden Elliss

Elliss was let loose in this matchup and had arguably his best game since returning to New Orleans. He led the Saints with 11 tackles and also generated four pressures with one sack. The Saints' pass rush had a great game overall with five sacks, including two by Carl Granderson, but Elliss impacted the game in multiple facets.

Telling quote: "I'm proud of our guys and the way they battled and for the run game to look the way it did. Obviously, we lost the turnover battle, which is a huge indication of where this game went, but our guys battled. I'm really proud of them." — Saints head coach Kellen Moore

Stat Behind the Stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 74

The Saints' game-winning drive in overtime covered 74 yards in 11 plays, consuming 5:43 and ending with a touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Juwan Johnson.  They entered overtime after blowing a late fourth-quarter lead. Lesser teams often become conservative after a momentum swing like that. Instead, New Orleans methodically marched down the field and converted three third downs. Shough completed four passes during the drive while Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime combined for 37 rushing yards.

The Saints have struggled in high-leverage situations this season. Their overtime possession may have been their most complete drive of the year and offered a blueprint for how this offense wants to operate moving forward.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last game: Lost 24-27 at Chicago Bears (7-2)

Offensive standout: RB Bucky Irving

Irving has emerged as one of the most productive running backs in the league this season, and that continued in this Sunday night matchup. He carried the ball 20 times for 97 yards and scored twice, including a 6-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Irving ranks fourth among all players with 825 rushing yards this season.

Defensive standout: CB Zyon McCollum

McCollum snagged a pair of interceptions in the second quarter to lead a Buccaneers defense that picked off Bears quarterback Caleb Williams four times in this game. The Tampa Bay cornerback also broke up two passes and finished third on the team with five passes.

Telling quote: "It's a setback, but we're trying to take care of ourselves. We're not worried about any other team in our division right now. We know if we take care of us, we're going to be fine. We still feel that way and think that way. We've been playing some good football as of late. Made too many errors today. We've just got to hone in with the week off. A lot of people are sore; we've got to hone in and come back and we've got to finish this thing." — Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Stat Behind the Stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 5

The Buccaneers forced five turnovers and still lost. That's the kind of number that usually guarantees victory. Chicago turned the ball over four times through the air and once on a fumble, yet Tampa Bay converted those takeaways into only 24 points. The Bears overcame the mistakes by converting 53.8% of their third downs and producing multiple explosive touchdowns.

Turnovers are often the strongest predictor of victory. The Buccaneers won the turnover battle by four and still lost, underscoring how much their offense struggled to capitalize.

Atlanta Falcons

Last game: Lost 34-17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (6-2)

Offensive standout: RB Bijan Robinson

Robinson had his third 100-yard game on the ground this season, and he finished with 147 yards from scrimmage against the Bengals. He also reached the end zone for the first time since Week 4 on Sunday and continues to lead the NFL in rushing yards.

Defensive standout: DT LaCale London

London, who is lovingly referred to as "big twitch" by his Falcons teammates, was noticeably fast off the ball in Madrid. He caused disruption up the middle multiple times during the game and earned his second sack of the season early in the fourth quarter. London finished the game with five tackles, the third-most on the team.

Telling quote: "Way, way, way too many self-inflicted wounds and things that were uncharacteristic of us. We have to be better in those 60 minutes out there on the grass, and we were not today. That's obviously disappointing, and that's offense, defense, special teams, that's a player-coach thing. We were not at our best, and if you're not at your best versus a good team, you're not going to win. We have to be better. We have to get back and get ready for a good football team next week." — Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

What Stands Out — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: The Falcons' loss may look a little misleading from the outside.

The Falcons:

  • Averaged 6.5 yards per rush.
  • Won time of possession.
  • Generated 157 rushing yards.
  • Allowed just 55 offensive plays.

Yet they lost by 17.

The culprit was explosive passing plays and self-inflicted mistakes. Cincinnati generated completions of 47, 42 and 31 yards while averaging 8.5 yards per pass play. The Falcons had 12 total penalties for 88 yards, many of which set them back in key moments.

Monochrome Monday | Week 9 Falcons vs Bengals

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Bengals meetup at Bernabéu Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 9.

Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 arrives prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan march prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Zacch Pickens #93 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 walks out to warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 in the locker room prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 walks out to warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 in the locker room prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 walks out to warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 in the huddle before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 walks out to warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 leads the huddle before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 leads the huddle before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 leads the huddle before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs out to the field before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs out to the field before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs out to the field before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8, and wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 before the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Train horn prior to the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass during the first half of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass during the first half of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 scored a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 scored a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to throw the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to throw the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 on the line of scrimmage across from his brother during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 defends during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 makes a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 celebrates a sack during the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Chase Brown after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Chase Brown after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Chase Brown after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at BernabÈu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Chase Brown after the Week 9 Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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