Tracking the NFC South: A 4-way tie between 3-win teams

New Orleans Saints

Last game: Won 23-22 vs. Cleveland Browns (5-4)

Offensive standout so far this season: RB Audric Estime

The Saints have struggled to run the ball effectively this season, but Estime provided a spark for them against his former team in one of the craziest games of the weekend. His 2-yard touchdown run allowed New Orleans to take a late lead in the fourth quarter, and he finished with 72 yards on 15 carries. New Orleans signed Estime off waivers ahead of this game, and he turned in the best individual rushing performance of the season for the Saints.

Defensive standout so far this season: LB Kaden Elliss

Elliss was let loose in this matchup and had arguably his best game since returning to New Orleans. He led the Saints with 11 tackles and also generated four pressures with one sack. The Saints' pass rush had a great game overall with five sacks, including two by Carl Granderson, but Elliss impacted the game in multiple facets.

Telling quote: "I'm proud of our guys and the way they battled and for the run game to look the way it did. Obviously, we lost the turnover battle, which is a huge indication of where this game went, but our guys battled. I'm really proud of them." — Saints head coach Kellen Moore

Stat Behind the Stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 74

The Saints' game-winning drive in overtime covered 74 yards in 11 plays, consuming 5:43 and ending with a touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Juwan Johnson. They entered overtime after blowing a late fourth-quarter lead. Lesser teams often become conservative after a momentum swing like that. Instead, New Orleans methodically marched down the field and converted three third downs. Shough completed four passes during the drive while Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime combined for 37 rushing yards.