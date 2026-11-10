Kevin Stefanski says 'all of us have to step up' after Jessie Bates trade

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — When the Falcons take the field on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, they'll do so without team captain and All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III.

Atlanta agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday morning to trade Bates for a second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2028 draft. It was a move the Falcons believe will improve their team in the long term, even if it means moving on without a stalwart defender and playmaker.

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With all three NFC South teams sitting at three wins through nine weeks, the Falcons have every intent on pushing for a playoff spot. As they determine what the defense looks like without Bates, head coach Kevin Stefanski believes it's incumbent upon everyone to pitch in.

"Oftentimes one person doesn't step up and fill the shoes of that person," he said Monday. "In this case, I feel like everybody steps up. This is on players; this is on coaches. We all have to step up in this case and provide whatever our football team needs in this instance. But, I want to go back to it, I really trust the group that we have both from a player standpoint and a coach standpoint."

There are a few names on the roster who could immediately step into a bigger role opposite Xavier Watts, who has started opposite Bates since arriving as a third-round pick last season. Watts led all rookies with five interceptions during a standout first season, and he finished fourth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

DeMarcco Hellams received a significant share of the starting reps alongside Watts during training camp while Bates was sidelined with a lingering injury. That experience playing alongside one another would be valuable if the Falcons turn to Hellams as a starter.

The team could also look at moving Billy Bowman Jr. to safety, which he played in college before moving to slot cornerback in the NFL. According to Next Gen Stats, the Falcons have deployed a single-high safety look at one of the highest rates in the league, and in those looks, Bowman could still operate in a similar role closer to the line of scrimmage.

"DeMarrco is the next man up that we feel really good about," Stefanski said. "He has played good football for us. Like you mentioned, Billy has also played that role in college. There are many guys who have played this season that we have a lot of confidence in."

Another option on the roster would be Sydney Brown, whom the Falcons acquired in a trade this offseason. Brown has been a versatile defensive back for Atlanta, playing both safety and nickel at times this season, which would also fit the hybrid looks the Falcons provide on defense.

Jammie Robinson is a safety on Atlanta's practice squad who was previously elevated to the game-day roster in Weeks 4 and 6. He can be elevated for one more game before the Falcons would need to sign him to their 53-man roster, but Robinson is an additional player who could factor into their plans for Sunday.

There is no clear-cut answer when it comes to replacing a player of Bates' caliber, and the team won't ask one person to provide what he did for the defense. They expect this to be a group effort.