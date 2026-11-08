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Atlanta Falcons Week 9 inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Falcons will be without wide receiver Zachariah Branch and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. on Sunday morning in Madrid.

Nov 08, 2026 at 08:01 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

MADRID — The Atlanta Falcons take on the Cincinnati Bengals in less than two hours, and we now know who will participate in the action.

Atlanta made several roster moves on Saturday, including activating pass rusher James Pearce Jr. and placing running back Brian Robinson Jr. on injured reserve.

Earlier in the week, head coach Kevin Stefanski declared that neither wide receiver Zachariah Branch nor defensive end Samson Ebukam would play in this game due to hamstring injuries. Ebukam went on injured reserve on Tuesday, and Branch is indeed among the team's inactive players for Sunday's game.

He's not the only notable name on the list, however. Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., who has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury of his own, will not play against Cincinnati. Bowman participated in practices all week.

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Here are Atlanta's inactive players for Week 9:

  • QB Andy Dalton (3rd QB)
  • QB Jack Strand
  • WR Zachariach Branch
  • DB Billy Bowman
  • DB Robert Longerbeam
  • DE Drake Jackson

For all of the information on how you can watch the game, click here.

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