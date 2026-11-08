Atlanta Falcons Week 9 inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals

MADRID — The Atlanta Falcons take on the Cincinnati Bengals in less than two hours, and we now know who will participate in the action.

Atlanta made several roster moves on Saturday, including activating pass rusher James Pearce Jr. and placing running back Brian Robinson Jr. on injured reserve.

Earlier in the week, head coach Kevin Stefanski declared that neither wide receiver Zachariah Branch nor defensive end Samson Ebukam would play in this game due to hamstring injuries. Ebukam went on injured reserve on Tuesday, and Branch is indeed among the team's inactive players for Sunday's game.