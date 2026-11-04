Where to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are back on the international stage.
On Sunday, the Falcons will face the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The game will begin a bit earlier given the location, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.
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Atlanta is coming off a 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game played almost entirely in driving rain. Regardless of the circumstances, the Falcons are eager to rebound from the loss. They'll face stiff competition to do that, however. The Bengals carry a three-game win streak overseas and have one of the league's most potent offenses.
"I think that as coaches, they have a great understanding of what they're trying to do with their players," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "And having two wide receiver playmakers like they have, I don't know if anybody in the league has guys like that.
"They challenge you in a bunch of different ways, both schematically and just the players. These are outstanding skill players that they have. Just look across the board: I think they can run the ball. I think they can run it if you play lighter boxes. They can throw it if you play into an eight-man box. It's quite the challenge."
The Bengals average 29.2 points per game, which ranks second among NFL offenses, and they have scored at least 30 points in each of their three wins leading into Sunday. Helping them achieve that level of scoring is a passing attack that puts up more yards than any other team and the league's best third-down conversion rate.
Atlanta has shown plenty of firepower on offense this season as well. With more amenable conditions than they had last weekend, the Falcons have the talent to put up a lot of points of their own.
Here's how you can catch every moment of what could be one of the weekend's most entertaining games.
What time do the Falcons play in Madrid?
- Who: Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-4)
- When: Sunday, November 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. local time in Madrid)
- Where: Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain
How can I watch the Falcons play?
- National TV: NFL Network
- Local TV: Atlanta News First (WANF/46)
- Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter)
How can I stream the Falcons game?
- Streaming inside the Atlanta market: The game can be streamed on NFL+ and ESPN streaming platforms. You can get a personalized view of how to watch based on your location here.
- Streaming outside the Atlanta market: International fans can stream on DAZN.
- Before the game: Watch the Atlanta Falcons Pregame Show.
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How can I listen to the Falcons game?
- Local radio: 92.9 The Game, Westwood One and La Mejor.
- Local announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- National radio: Westwood One
- SiriusXM radio: Subscribers can listen to games here.
Which jerseys will the Falcons wear vs. the Bengals?
- Falcons' jersey color vs. Bengals: Red
- Full 2026 uniform schedule
Weather forecast for the Falcons-Bengals game in Madrid
Here is the current forecast for Madrid on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.
- Skies: Cloudy
- Temperature: 60 degrees
- Chance of precipitation: 18%
- Humidity: 78%
- Wind: ENE 4 mph
The Falcons take flight to Madrid to face the Cincinnati Bengals in week nine of the 2026 season. #RiseUp