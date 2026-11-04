Where to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are back on the international stage.

On Sunday, the Falcons will face the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The game will begin a bit earlier given the location, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

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Atlanta is coming off a 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game played almost entirely in driving rain. Regardless of the circumstances, the Falcons are eager to rebound from the loss. They'll face stiff competition to do that, however. The Bengals carry a three-game win streak overseas and have one of the league's most potent offenses.

"I think that as coaches, they have a great understanding of what they're trying to do with their players," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "And having two wide receiver playmakers like they have, I don't know if anybody in the league has guys like that.

"They challenge you in a bunch of different ways, both schematically and just the players. These are outstanding skill players that they have. Just look across the board: I think they can run the ball. I think they can run it if you play lighter boxes. They can throw it if you play into an eight-man box. It's quite the challenge."

The Bengals average 29.2 points per game, which ranks second among NFL offenses, and they have scored at least 30 points in each of their three wins leading into Sunday. Helping them achieve that level of scoring is a passing attack that puts up more yards than any other team and the league's best third-down conversion rate.

Atlanta has shown plenty of firepower on offense this season as well. With more amenable conditions than they had last weekend, the Falcons have the talent to put up a lot of points of their own.