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Where to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons' game against the Bengals in Madrid, Spain.

Nov 04, 2026 at 04:17 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are back on the international stage.

On Sunday, the Falcons will face the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The game will begin a bit earlier given the location, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

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Atlanta is coming off a 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game played almost entirely in driving rain. Regardless of the circumstances, the Falcons are eager to rebound from the loss. They'll face stiff competition to do that, however. The Bengals carry a three-game win streak overseas and have one of the league's most potent offenses.

"I think that as coaches, they have a great understanding of what they're trying to do with their players," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. "And having two wide receiver playmakers like they have, I don't know if anybody in the league has guys like that.

"They challenge you in a bunch of different ways, both schematically and just the players. These are outstanding skill players that they have. Just look across the board: I think they can run the ball. I think they can run it if you play lighter boxes. They can throw it if you play into an eight-man box. It's quite the challenge."

The Bengals average 29.2 points per game, which ranks second among NFL offenses, and they have scored at least 30 points in each of their three wins leading into Sunday. Helping them achieve that level of scoring is a passing attack that puts up more yards than any other team and the league's best third-down conversion rate.

Atlanta has shown plenty of firepower on offense this season as well. With more amenable conditions than they had last weekend, the Falcons have the talent to put up a lot of points of their own.

Here's how you can catch every moment of what could be one of the weekend's most entertaining games.

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What time do the Falcons play in Madrid?

  • Who: Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-4)
  • When: Sunday, November 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. local time in Madrid)
  • Where: Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain

How can I watch the Falcons play?

  • National TV: NFL Network
  • Local TV: Atlanta News First (WANF/46)
  • Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter)

How can I stream the Falcons game?

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How can I listen to the Falcons game?

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Weather forecast for the Falcons-Bengals game in Madrid

Here is the current forecast for Madrid on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

  • Skies: Cloudy
  • Temperature: 60 degrees
  • Chance of precipitation: 18%
  • Humidity: 78%
  • Wind: ENE 4 mph

Travel Photos | Falcons Fly to Madrid

The Falcons take flight to Madrid to face the Cincinnati Bengals in week nine of the 2026 season. #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and XXXXX board the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jam Miller #38 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 board the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker JD Bertrand #40 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Drake Jackson #91 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end E.J. Jenkins #84 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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