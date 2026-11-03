Week 9 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Broncos, Bears surging, NFC South confounded

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — There's always a week in every season where it feels like all of the teams ranked in the top 10 just end up beating up on each other. That was Week 8 for you.
The thing about these type of weeks, though? They end up showing you who the real contenders are. And teams like the Broncos and Bears, well, they're showing up as the season hits its midpoint.
Let's dive into the rankings.
Week 8's Georgia Power Positive Energy Biggest Mover
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- ESPN: +6
- The Athletic: +1
- Bleacher Report: +2
- Fox Sports: +2
- CBS Sports:
Publish date: Nov. 3
ESPN's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills (6-1): Beat the Ravens, 36-10
- San Francisco 49ers (6-1): Bye week
- Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2): Beat the Colts, 42-7
- Denver Broncos (6-2): Beat the Chiefs, 28-24
- Chicago Bears (6-2): Beat the Seahawks, 34-17
- Kansas City Chiefs (5-2): Lost to the Broncos, 28-24
- Minnesota Vikings (6-1): Lost to the Lions, 19-15
- Seattle Seahawks (4-4): Lost to the Bears, 34-17
- Detroit Lions (5-2): Beat the Vikings, 19-15
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-2): Beat the Titans, 43-36 (OT)
Biggest ranking change:
Buccaneers +6 from No. 24 in Week 8 to No. 18 in Week 9
Ravens -6 from No. 13 in Week 8 to No. 19 in Week 9
Eagles -6 from No. 23 in Week 8 to No. 27 in Week 9
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (-2)
Best in-season trade acquisition ever: WR Van Jefferson in 2023
The Falcons have never acquired any kind of impact player in the middle of a season. So Jefferson is the best option because he at least provided hope of that in 2023. Atlanta started that season 3-2 and was looking for a wide receiver who could take some pressure off budding second-year wideout Drake London. The Falcons sent a sixth-round pick to the Rams for a seventh-rounder and Jefferson, who had 802 receiving yards two seasons before on a team that won the Super Bowl. But Jefferson ended up being a bust, with only 102 receiving yards on 12 catches in 12 games. -- Marc Raimondi
Publish date: Nov. 3
The Athletic's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos
- Chicago Bears
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Minnesota Vikings
- Seattle Seahawks
- Cincinnati Bengals
Biggest ranking change:
Cardinals +4 from No. 25 in Week 8 to No. 21 in Week 9
Vikings -4 from No. 4 in Week 8 to No. 8 in Week 9
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 23 (-2)
Reality check: The hope was false
Twice now, the Falcons have gotten some national attention. First with surprising wins over Green Bay and New Orleans. Then again with an upset of the previously unbeaten 49ers. Each time they get people's hopes up, though, things go south.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is trying to prove he can be Atlanta's quarterback of the future, threw a career-high four interceptions in a rainstorm Sunday. -- Josh Kendall
Publish date: Nov. 2
Bleacher Report's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos
- Chicago Bears
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Detroit Lions
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2): Beat the Browns, 27-6
- Cincinnati Bengals
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 23 (-4)
In Week 7, the Falcons posted their most impressive win of the season to date, knocking off the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.
In Week 8, Atlanta flushed every bit of momentum the team built in that victory.
Granted, the weather conditions didn't do Atlanta any favors. But Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. struggled with accuracy and turnovers, throwing three interceptions.
As ugly as the loss was, it's not the end of the world—the Falcons play in a division that seemingly no one wants to win. But they are entering a brutal stretch on the schedule that includes five straight games against teams with winning records.
If Sunday's performance is any indication, that stretch could push Atlanta out of playoff contention. -- Gary Davenport
Publish date: Nov. 3
NFL.com's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- San Francisco 49ers
- Chicago Bears
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- New England Patriots (5-3): Beat the Dolphins, 24-19
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 22 (-3)
That sure was a terrible way to come off a rousing win over the San Francisco 49ers. I don't care how much rain there was or how wet the field was; losing 16-0 to a Bucs team that attempted four passes all game is disgraceful. And what happened to Michael Penix? Going 8 for 24 for 125 yards and four interceptions with all those weapons around him? Embarrassing. I take back all the nice things I've said about him and this team over the past few weeks. I didn't mean any of them.
Stat To Know: The Falcons accounted for all eight completions in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. The last NFL game with eight or fewer combined completions was on Dec. 17, 1978, when the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Colts combined for eight. Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions, one more than Baker Mayfield had pass attempts. -- Ralph Vacchiano
Publish date: Nov. 3
CBS Sports' Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Minnesota Vikings
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Biggest ranking change from Week 8 to Week 9:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +7
Seattle Seahawks -8
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 19 (No change)
The defense got gashed in the run game against Tampa Bay and Michael Penix was a turnover machine. That's a recipe for disaster. -- Pete Prisco
Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Buccaneers meetup at Raymond James Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 8.