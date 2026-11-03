Week 9 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Broncos, Bears surging, NFC South confounded

That sure was a terrible way to come off a rousing win over the San Francisco 49ers. I don't care how much rain there was or how wet the field was; losing 16-0 to a Bucs team that attempted four passes all game is disgraceful. And what happened to Michael Penix? Going 8 for 24 for 125 yards and four interceptions with all those weapons around him? Embarrassing. I take back all the nice things I've said about him and this team over the past few weeks. I didn't mean any of them.