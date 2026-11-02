Tampa's run game, Atlanta's third-down play and more notes from Falcons vs. Buccaneers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Welcome back to Early Bird Report!
The Atlanta Falcons could not overcome a torrential downpour on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Florida, and lost to the Buccaneers 16-0. Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions for the first time in his NFL career, including three in the first half that helped Tampa Bay build a 9-0 lead.
This loss gives the Falcons a 1-2 record inside the division. They will not play another NFC South game until Week 16, which begins a three-game divisional stretch to close out the season.
The Falcons will take off for Madrid, Spain, this week for an international matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. Before they do so, however, there are important lessons to learn from this matchup.
The day after each game this season, we will collect all the nuggets we haven't used and organize them in a digestible way to give fans a comprehensive view of the team.
Here are the notes and quotes you should know from Falcons vs. Bucs.
The Bucs ran and ran, and then ran some more
In the wet conditions, Tampa Bay ran the ball 56 times for 324 yards, making it the first team to run the ball more than 50 times against the Falcons since the Carolina Panthers ran it 52 times on Christmas Eve in 2006.
Bucky Irving led the way with 27 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown, and backup running back Kenny Gainwell chipped in with 140 yards on 25 carries. It was a similar blueprint that the Buccaneers rode to success the week prior against Carolina, when they ran for 258 yards on 49 carries. On Sunday, the weather played perfectly into Tampa Bay's ground-game approach.
"I think we knew about [the weather] coming into the game," Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. "We knew what type of game it was going to be. It's probably the craziest game I have ever been a part of in the first half. But hey, anywhere, any place, any time, any type of weather, you have to be ready to play."
According to Next Gen Stats, the Buccaneers called a designed run on 90.0% of their plays, the highest rate in a single game since 2021 and the second-highest rate in a game in the NGS era.
Atlanta ran the ball 28 times in the game, picking up 99 yards on the ground against a stout Tampa Bay defensive line.
"We do pride ourselves on running the football, and they did a good job on their side, but now it is on us to go back to the drawing board," Bijan Robinson said. "Our identity, it takes all 11 of us to run the ball successfully. It puts pain on the defense, and it helps your whole team, so it's our job to figure out how we can get back on track with it."
Irving and Gainwell became just the second duo to record 120-plus rushing yards each against the Falcons, joining former Washington running backs Keith Griffin and George Rogers, who gained 164 and 124 yards, respectively, against Atlanta in 1985.
Blanked on third down
One eye-opening stat for Atlanta's offense was its 0-for-12 performance on third down. The Falcons' average distance needed to pick up a first down on third down was 5 yards, but they also had six third downs where the needed yardage was 2 yards or fewer.
It was the worst third-down performance of the season for the Falcons, and the second straight season they've been blanked on third down in a game. Atlanta went 0-for-8 on third down in Week 9 of the 2025 season against the Indianapolis Colts.
"We have to find ways to stay on the field on third down in a game like that, and we did not," head coach Kevin Stefanski said.
The Falcons did convert three of their six fourth-down attempts on Sunday, which managed to keep a few possessions alive. However, Atlanta has faced challenges on third downs throughout the 2026 season. The Falcons have converted 33.33% of their third downs this year, which ranks 29th among NFL offenses.
The Jessie Jab
In the week leading up to Sunday's game, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was asked about the Peanut Punch. Named after Charles "Peanut" Tillman, who popularized the art of punching the ball out of a ball carrier's arms during a play, it's become a critical teaching point for defensive coaches around the league, Ulbrich included. There have been many Atlanta defenders throughout the years who have been skilled at knocking the ball loose, but Jessie Bates III might be the best.
"If you just watch any one of our practices, you see how intentional Jessie is about hitting the ball," Ulbrich said. "And it's not just the random haymakers on the ball; it's really the precision piece of trying to find the lever, and then ultimately trying to find the air behind the ball. You change your punch angle based upon what's behind it. You don't want to punch it into a chest plate or into an arm. He has just got an amazing feel for that. I'm starting to see [with] Xavier [Watts], like, what a great role model and a guy to really model his game and his process after. He's starting to really adopt the same mentality. And a lot of guys on our defense are really adopting the mentality. As we all know, the most telling stat will always be, in this game, turnover ratio. We've always got to keep the ball to the forefront of our minds, and having a guy like Jessie leading that charge is – I feel fortunate in that way."
In the first quarter on Sunday, Bates punched the ball out of Bucky Irving's arm just before he crossed the goal line. The play prevented a touchdown for Tampa Bay and resulted in a touchback turnover that gave Atlanta possession at the 20-yard line. Bates joins Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean as the only players to force a fumble in three straight games this season. He finished the game with six total tackles and the forced fumble.
So far this season, Bates has three forced fumbles and an interception, creating a total of four turnover opportunities for Atlanta's defense, which is tied for the second-most among all NFL defenders.
"It was a 9-0 game, up until the third quarter, so I never thought we were going to be out of it," Bates said. "Even with maybe four minutes left, I think we had a big play with Jahan [Dotson]. [It's] still a two-possession game with the playmakers we have in this locker room. I really thought we were going to at least put some points on the board and give it a run towards the end. We didn't. It's a divisional game; it really hurts to come out like that."
Michael Penix Jr.'s four-interception day
For the first time in his NFL career, Penix threw more than two interceptions in a single game. Entering Sunday, the most he'd thrown in one afternoon came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the 2025 season, when he had two passes picked off in the team's 30-0 loss. Against the Buccaneers, Penix was 8-of-24 passing for 125 yards with four interceptions.
"The conditions are what the conditions are," he said after the game. "Both teams had to play in it. So, for us, knowing that the conditions are like that, as a quarterback [and] the leader, I've got to protect the ball. That's the only way we're going to be able to win these games, and I did a poor job of that today."
Coming off a performance against the San Francisco 49ers that earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Penix earned praise for his ability to take what the defense gave him and mitigate risk. Before Sunday, Penix had thrown nine touchdowns on just one interception and boasted one of the league's best turnover rates.
Tampa Bay leads the NFL with 12 interceptions after Sunday's game. Penix will look to bounce back against a Bengals group that is less proven at taking the football away through the air. Cincinnati is currently tied for 17th among NFL defenses with four interceptions this season.
"I [have] never thrown four picks in a game," Penix said. "I am going to shake back. I promise you, I will."
Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Buccaneers meetup at Raymond James Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 8.