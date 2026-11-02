Tampa's run game, Atlanta's third-down play and more notes from Falcons vs. Buccaneers

In the week leading up to Sunday's game, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was asked about the Peanut Punch. Named after Charles "Peanut" Tillman, who popularized the art of punching the ball out of a ball carrier's arms during a play, it's become a critical teaching point for defensive coaches around the league, Ulbrich included. There have been many Atlanta defenders throughout the years who have been skilled at knocking the ball loose, but Jessie Bates III might be the best.

"If you just watch any one of our practices, you see how intentional Jessie is about hitting the ball," Ulbrich said. "And it's not just the random haymakers on the ball; it's really the precision piece of trying to find the lever, and then ultimately trying to find the air behind the ball. You change your punch angle based upon what's behind it. You don't want to punch it into a chest plate or into an arm. He has just got an amazing feel for that. I'm starting to see [with] Xavier [Watts], like, what a great role model and a guy to really model his game and his process after. He's starting to really adopt the same mentality. And a lot of guys on our defense are really adopting the mentality. As we all know, the most telling stat will always be, in this game, turnover ratio. We've always got to keep the ball to the forefront of our minds, and having a guy like Jessie leading that charge is – I feel fortunate in that way."

In the first quarter on Sunday, Bates punched the ball out of Bucky Irving's arm just before he crossed the goal line. The play prevented a touchdown for Tampa Bay and resulted in a touchback turnover that gave Atlanta possession at the 20-yard line. Bates joins Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean as the only players to force a fumble in three straight games this season. He finished the game with six total tackles and the forced fumble.

So far this season, Bates has three forced fumbles and an interception, creating a total of four turnover opportunities for Atlanta's defense, which is tied for the second-most among all NFL defenders.