Kyle Pitts is ready for his return to Florida: 'It's always fun'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Kyle Pitts is heating up as he prepares to return to the place where he caught fire last season.
In Week 15 of the 2025 season, Pitts had one of the best tight-end performances ever, catching 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-28 road victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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He became just the eighth tight end in league history to gain more than 150 receiving yards and score three touchdowns in the same game. It was also only the second time in NFL history that a player caught at least 10 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns during a Thursday night game.
"It's something about Florida," Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said after that game. "I think, when he gets in this Florida air, everything works out for him the right way."
Pitts, who rose to national prominence as a star for the Florida Gators in college, has played six games in Florida since he was drafted with the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In those six games, Pitts has 32 catches for 566 yards and five touchdowns. Those five scores have come against the Buccaneers in the last two seasons.
Heading into his next trip to Tampa, Pitts has found his groove in new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' offense. This season, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end has caught 20 passes for 191 yards—171 of which came in the previous four weeks—and four touchdowns.
"Just being in the right place at the right time in those critical situations," Pitts said, "and Mike trusting me and throwing me that ball."
Those four scores all happened in his last three games, as Pitts has emerged as a red-zone weapon for Atlanta.
"Kyle's been very blessed by the good lord," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's got great size. He can elevate, great hands. In the red zone, the separation oftentimes comes vertically and not horizontally. I've been around some great guys that are just big and physical and can get up and go get the ball, and Kyle is right in the mix with those guys."
There's reason to believe Pitts could be in store for another big game this weekend. Although the Buccaneers have been one of the league's top defenses in several key metrics so far this season, tight ends have found success against them.
According to TruMedia, Tampa Bay has allowed 434 receiving yards and five touchdowns to opposing tight ends, which rank 24th and 25th, respectively, among NFL defenses. The Buccaneers have also allowed 10 explosive plays to tight ends in 2026, tied for the fourth-most allowed by any team.
Tampa Bay is coming off an impressive 43-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, but one of their two touchdowns allowed in that game was a 50-yard score by tight end Darren Waller. According to Next Gen Stats, inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis was the primary defender in coverage on Waller's touchdown, but safety Tykee Smith shadowed the Panthers tight end most throughout the game.
Given Pitts' unique skill set and mismatch ability, he gives Rees flexibility to move him around and find an advantageous matchup.
Although there are many new variables in this game between the two NFC South foes, one thing remains true: Pitts is heading back to the place where he's enjoyed a lot of success.
"Love playing in the great state of Florida; it's always fun," he said.