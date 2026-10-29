Kyle Pitts is ready for his return to Florida: 'It's always fun'

Pitts, who rose to national prominence as a star for the Florida Gators in college, has played six games in Florida since he was drafted with the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In those six games, Pitts has 32 catches for 566 yards and five touchdowns. Those five scores have come against the Buccaneers in the last two seasons.

Heading into his next trip to Tampa, Pitts has found his groove in new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' offense. This season, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end has caught 20 passes for 191 yards—171 of which came in the previous four weeks—and four touchdowns.

"Just being in the right place at the right time in those critical situations," Pitts said, "and Mike trusting me and throwing me that ball."

Those four scores all happened in his last three games, as Pitts has emerged as a red-zone weapon for Atlanta.

"Kyle's been very blessed by the good lord," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's got great size. He can elevate, great hands. In the red zone, the separation oftentimes comes vertically and not horizontally. I've been around some great guys that are just big and physical and can get up and go get the ball, and Kyle is right in the mix with those guys."