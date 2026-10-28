Falcons injury report: Brian Robinson, Divine Deablo non-participants as Week 8 practices begin

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons were without RB Brian Robinson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, ILB Divine Deablo, DB Billy Bowman Jr. and CB Avieon Terrell in Week 7 when they beat the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

As Week 8 practices began ahead of the organization's travels to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, three of the five players listed above were non-participants in practice Wednesday — Robinson (hamstring), Deablo (forearm) and Bowman (hamstring).

In the game, the Falcons got a lot out of the players who filled in. Khalil Herbert was elevated to the game day roster ahead of Sunday's matchup. Acting as Bijan Robinson's backup, Herbert got a couple carries that were impactful within drives that resulted in points.

Kendal Daniels took over as the green dot in Deablo's absence. Not only did he make the play that put the game on ice, but he consistently led the unit to one of its best performances.

In other injury news, though: Zaccheaus, who missed with a shoulder injury, and Terrell, who had an illness, both returned as limited participants. Getting Terrell back specifically would go a long way in the event Bowman doesn't turn a corner this week.