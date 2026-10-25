Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. 49ers

Then, there were the Falcons' tight ends. Charlie Woerner made some big plays on third down to move the chains. Nick Muse scored his first career touchdown.

The Falcons, of course, still relied on its stars to make plays. Kyle Pitts caught yet another touchdown pass from Michael Penix Jr. Drake London took physicality to a whole new meaning against the 49ers' secondary, coming down with his own touchdown to start the fourth quarter. And Robinson continued to be the backbone of the Falcons' offensive portfolio. But, on Sunday against San Francisco, the Falcons seemed to diversify that portfolio, relying on more and more individuals to make plays that mattered to keep the Falcons in this game.

Key moment: The Falcons won the part of the game often referred to by coaches as "the middle eight." This refers to the final four minutes of the first half and the opening four minutes of the second half, and while it may not have added up to exactly eight minutes, those two periods were crucial for Atlanta.

It began with Maason Smith's forced fumble that ended a threatening drive from the 49ers. Atlanta's offense then took the remaining 4:20 off the clock and ended the first half with a 33-yard field goal from Nick Folk to cut San Francisco's lead to 14-12.

The Falcons began the second half with the football and immediately got back to work. Running back Khalil Herbert, who was elevated from the team's practice squad on Saturday, took the opening kickoff of the second half 38 yards to set the offense up near midfield. From there, Atlanta marched 59 yards and took its first lead of the game on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Michael Penix Jr. to Kyle Pitts.