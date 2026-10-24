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Falcons activate A.J. Terrell, announce bevy of roster moves ahead of 49ers matchup

Atlanta also provides an update on Avieon Terrell.

Oct 24, 2026 at 03:58 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons made the following moves and announcements ahead of their Week 7 clash with the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

  • Activated CB A.J. Terrell to the active roster off injured reserve
  • Placed OT Michael Jerrell (bicep) on injured reserve
  • Signed DE Drake Jackson to the active roster
  • Made note that DB Avieon Terrell (back) has an illness. His status remains questionable for Sunday's game
  • Ruled WR Beaux Collins (hip) and OT Cameron Williams (ankle) out. They remain on injured reserve
  • Used a standard practice squad elevation on RB Khalil Herbert and LB Brian Asamoah

Terrell has been on injured reserve for the last four weeks with a groin injury that he suffered in Week 2. The veteran cornerback has been a participant in practice all week as his 21-day window to return to the active roster officially opened up on Wednesday.

​Now that he has been activated, Terrell no longer carries a game designation and is expected to play.

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Jerrell's move to injured reserve comes after he — along with ILB Divine Deablo, DB Billy Bowman Jr. and RB Brian Robinson — was ruled out of Sunday's game in the game report Friday. Jerrell has a bicep injury.

The Falcons traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks back in Aug. 2025 in order to acquire Jerrell, who was originally drafted by the Seahawks in 2024.

The Falcons have filled Jerrell's spot on the active roster with the signing of Jackson. The Falcons originally signed Jackson to the practice squad in September. He has been a standard practice squad elevation in each of the last two games.

Speaking of standard practice squad elevations, the Falcons have used their duo of Week 7 elevations on Herbert and Asamoah. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday that with Brian Robinson not available to play with a hamstring injury, Herbert was excepted to act as Bijan Robinson's backup against the 49ers.

The Falcons acquired Herbert in September after he spent August with the 49ers. Prior to that, the former Virginia Tech running back spent time with the Jets, Seahawks, Colts and Bengals after he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Asamoah's elevations also provides depth at a position group missing one of its headliners. Divine Deablo has been a non-participant in practice all week with a forearm injury. He was ruled out Friday. Meanwhile fellow starting linebacker, rookie Kendal Daniels, is still carrying a questionable designation into Sunday after he suffered a neck injury in Week 6. However, Daniels' progress has been positive through the week, telling reporters Wednesday that he felt good and that the door was open for him to play Sunday.

The Falcons inactives list will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Reminder: Every team can elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster for each game day. A player can be elevated three times per season. A fourth elevation would require the player to be signed to the 53-man roster.

2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations

Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse

Week 2: DL Zach Harrison

Week 3: DE Bralen Trice

Week 4: S Jammie Robinson

Week 5: DE Bralen Trice | DE Drake Jackson

Week 6: S Jammie Robinson | DE Drake Jackson

Week 7: RB Khalil Herbert | LB Brian Asamoah

Falcons at Work | Week 7 Practice Photos 10.22.26

Take a look at our best shots from week seven practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Fenix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Charles Snowden #47 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Charles Snowden #47 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons throwback helmet during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Fenix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 and Atlanta Falcons defensive backs and nickels assistant Ricky Manning during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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