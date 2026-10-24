Falcons activate A.J. Terrell, announce bevy of roster moves ahead of 49ers matchup

Jerrell's move to injured reserve comes after he — along with ILB Divine Deablo, DB Billy Bowman Jr. and RB Brian Robinson — was ruled out of Sunday's game in the game report Friday. Jerrell has a bicep injury.

The Falcons traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks back in Aug. 2025 in order to acquire Jerrell, who was originally drafted by the Seahawks in 2024.

The Falcons have filled Jerrell's spot on the active roster with the signing of Jackson. The Falcons originally signed Jackson to the practice squad in September. He has been a standard practice squad elevation in each of the last two games.

Speaking of standard practice squad elevations, the Falcons have used their duo of Week 7 elevations on Herbert and Asamoah. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday that with Brian Robinson not available to play with a hamstring injury, Herbert was excepted to act as Bijan Robinson's backup against the 49ers.

The Falcons acquired Herbert in September after he spent August with the 49ers. Prior to that, the former Virginia Tech running back spent time with the Jets, Seahawks, Colts and Bengals after he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Asamoah's elevations also provides depth at a position group missing one of its headliners. Divine Deablo has been a non-participant in practice all week with a forearm injury. He was ruled out Friday. Meanwhile fellow starting linebacker, rookie Kendal Daniels, is still carrying a questionable designation into Sunday after he suffered a neck injury in Week 6. However, Daniels' progress has been positive through the week, telling reporters Wednesday that he felt good and that the door was open for him to play Sunday.

The Falcons inactives list will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Reminder: Every team can elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster for each game day. A player can be elevated three times per season. A fourth elevation would require the player to be signed to the 53-man roster.

2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations

Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse

Week 2: DL Zach Harrison

Week 3: DE Bralen Trice

Week 4: S Jammie Robinson

Week 5: DE Bralen Trice | DE Drake Jackson

Week 6: S Jammie Robinson | DE Drake Jackson