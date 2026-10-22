Falcons release DB Malcolm DeWalt IV

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released defensive back Malcolm DeWalt IV.
A journeyman through the JUCO ranks — from Snow College to Butte College to, finally, Akron — DeWalt found his way onto the Falcons' scouting staff's radar.
In the aftermath of the 2026 NFL Draft, DeWalt was signed by Atlanta as an undrafted free agent. He shined in rookie minicamp and, later, became a standout performer in training camp and the preseason.
He broke up passes, intercepted balls, returned kicks and punts. For all intents and purposes, DeWalt earned his way onto the active roster. And when the initial 53-man came out, there DeWalt was.
Through he's been a part of the active roster, however, DeWalt has been a healthy scratch on the team's inactives list each of the organization's first six games of the season.
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs 49ers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against San Francisco in Week 7.