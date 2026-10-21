Falcons injury report: Kendal Daniels participates fully in first practice after injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels returned to the practice field Wednesday for the team's first session since he was carted off with a neck injury during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

"Doing a lot better," head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Daniels on Wednesday. "He will practice today. He'll move around. But we'll see how it goes this week."

Stefanski confirmed that Daniels is not in the NFL's concussion protocol, and the injury report specifies that he has a neck injury, but it is a very positive sign that he was not limited in Atlanta's first practice of the week.

Daniels was not the only notable defender to return to practice. Cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., who has been on injured reserve since hurting his groin in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, was a limited participant on Wednesday. C.J. Henderson replaced Terrell at cornerback but sustained his own groin injury in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. After missing Atlanta's Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears, Henderson practiced in a limited capacity.

The return of two of their top cornerbacks and the ascending rookie linebacker is good news for a Falcons defense that has taken a hit on the injury front in recent weeks. A few defenders did not participate in Wednesday's practice, however. Cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. and linebacker Divine Deablo were both held out of practice due to a hamstring injury and a forearm injury, respectively.

With two practices remaining before Sunday's game against the 49ers, it's still too early to make any declarations about who will be in or out for Atlanta.