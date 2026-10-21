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Falcons injury report: Kendal Daniels participates fully in first practice after injury

After leaving Sunday's game against the Bears with a neck injury, the rookie linebacker received positive initial medical results and was a full participant on Wednesday.

Oct 21, 2026 at 06:44 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels returned to the practice field Wednesday for the team's first session since he was carted off with a neck injury during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

"Doing a lot better," head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Daniels on Wednesday. "He will practice today. He'll move around. But we'll see how it goes this week."

Stefanski confirmed that Daniels is not in the NFL's concussion protocol, and the injury report specifies that he has a neck injury, but it is a very positive sign that he was not limited in Atlanta's first practice of the week.

Daniels was not the only notable defender to return to practice. Cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., who has been on injured reserve since hurting his groin in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, was a limited participant on Wednesday. C.J. Henderson replaced Terrell at cornerback but sustained his own groin injury in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. After missing Atlanta's Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears, Henderson practiced in a limited capacity.

The return of two of their top cornerbacks and the ascending rookie linebacker is good news for a Falcons defense that has taken a hit on the injury front in recent weeks. A few defenders did not participate in Wednesday's practice, however. Cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. and linebacker Divine Deablo were both held out of practice due to a hamstring injury and a forearm injury, respectively.

With two practices remaining before Sunday's game against the 49ers, it's still too early to make any declarations about who will be in or out for Atlanta.

"Really, for everybody, as we get going, some will practice, some will not," Stefanski said. "And then we'll just see how they do throughout the week. Not ruling anybody in or out at this point, up or down the roster."

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

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Falcons injury report — Wednesday, Oct. 21

Full Participation

  • LB Kendal Daniels (neck)

Limited Participation

  • WR Beaux Collins (hip)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
  • CB C.J. Henderson (groin)
  • OT Michael Jerrell (bicep)
  • RB Brian Robinson (hamstring)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (neck)
  • CB A.J. Terrell (groin)
  • CB Avieon Terrell (hamstring)
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder)

Did Not Participate

  • DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)

Monochrome Monday | Week 6 Falcons vs Bears

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Bears meetup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 6.

Scene setters before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 arrives prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 arrives prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 arrives prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 arrives before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 arrives prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 arrives prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 arrives before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 arrives before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 arrives prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans tailgating before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 in the locker room prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans tailgating before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 in the locker room prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 warms up before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 warms up before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 runs out to the field before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 runs out to the field before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs out to the field before the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 pursues the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jammie Robinson #34 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
/Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a carry during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a first down during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jammie Robinson #34 celebrates during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 celebrates during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 sacks the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 celebrates during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 looks on during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 catches a pass for a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 dives for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass for a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 and Clark Phillips III after the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and Clark Phillips III after the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and Grady Jarrett after the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and Grady Jarrett after the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and Grady Jarrett after the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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