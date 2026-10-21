Falcons begin A.J. Terrell's window to return from injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. will practice Wednesday for the Atlanta Falcons after spending the previous four games on injured reserve due to a groin injury he sustained in Week 2.

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His return to practice begins the 21-day window during which the Falcons must add him to their active roster. If the Falcons do not sign Terrell to their 53-man roster during that 21-day period, he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Terrell injured his groin early during Atlanta's Week 2 loss to the Carolina Panthers. In his absence, C.J. Henderson stepped up at outside cornerback opposite Mike Hughes. Henderson, however, sustained his own groin injury in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

With Henderson out of the lineup in Week 6, the Falcons started rookie Avieon Terrell—A.J.'s brother—on the outside at cornerback, with Billy Bowman Jr. handling slot corner responsibilities. Bowman left the game against the Chicago Bears early with an injury, and his status remains unclear for Week 7.

Bowman was among several defensive players who were banged up in Week 6, and the health of Atlanta's defense will be monitored in the lead-up to Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. If Terrell makes a full return in Week 7, it would come at a good time for the Falcons.