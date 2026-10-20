Tracking the NFC South: Panthers, Saints collect wins in Week 6

Defensive standout: OLB David Walker

Walker finished the game with a pair of sacks and five tackles. The rookie now has four sacks on the season, which are the third-most by a Buccaneers player through their first six career games since at least 1982, according to the team's website.

Telling quote: "We played very hard, very competitive. We [have] to learn [how] to finish ball games, and that's all three phases. We had a chance to finish the ball game. We didn't finish it at the end. You play that hard and grab a lead, you [have] to keep it. It's all the little things in between, but we practice two-minute [situations] for a reason, on both sides of the ball. We [have] to finish the ball game, and they understand that as a team. We have no more margins for error." — Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Trend Spotter — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: Tampa Bay's defense is improving faster than its record suggests

The Buccaneers are 1-5, but one developing trend says they're playing more competitively than that record indicates. Over the last two weeks, Tampa Bay held the Dallas Cowboys to 16 points and led the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-3 late in the third quarter before ultimately falling in overtime. Against Pittsburgh, the defense recorded five sacks, intercepted Aaron Rodgers, forced multiple three-and-outs and held the Steelers scoreless through the first quarter and most of the second half.