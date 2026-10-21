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Falcons sign DE Charles Snowden off Commanders practice squad

Snowden has been with Washington since September.

Oct 21, 2026 at 12:06 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive end Charles Snowden to the active roster off the Washington Commanders' practice squad.

Per league rules, the only way a player on another team's practice squad can be signed to a new team is for the new team to sign him to the active roster. The Falcons released DE Bralen Trice on Tuesday in order to make room for Snowden on the active roster.

Snowden has been with the Commanders since the end of September. Prior to that point, Snowden spent time on the Cowboys, Raiders and Buccaneers practice squads.

The Virginia alum was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

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