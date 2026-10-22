Falcons injury report: Atlanta releases lengthy list as prep for 49ers continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons' Thursday injury report is one of the lengthiest to this point in the season.

In total, 10 players were given a limited designation, while five were non-participants. Soft tissue injuries, like groin and hamstring issues, made up over half of the injury designations on the report.

This includes Samson Ebukam (who missed Week 3 with his injury), A.J. Terrell (who has been on injured reserve for four games), C.J. Henderson (who missed last week's matchup vs. the Bears), Avieon Terrell, Cam Thomas, Billy Bowman Jr. and Brian Robinson Jr.

The Falcons also added defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to that list as a limited participant Thursday with a hamstring injury.

In better news, the Falcons have officially opened the 21-day practice window for OT Cameron Williams. Williams has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Like A.J. Terrell — whose 21-day window opened earlier this week — Williams can be elevated back to the active roster at any point during said window. Per league rules, if a player is not signed to the active roster by the time the window closes, they revert to season-ending injured reserve.

Williams, a former standout for the Texas Longhorns, was claimed by the Falcons off waivers after roster cutdowns. The Philadelphia Eagles selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 317-pound tackle went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in Week 2 of his rookie season and missed 15 games. He made his debut in the Eagles' final regular-season game and played 51 snaps on offense and three on special teams.