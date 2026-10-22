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Falcons injury report: Atlanta releases lengthy list as prep for 49ers continues

Gervon Dexter Sr. added to Thursday report with hamstring injury. Plus 21-day practice window opens for Cameron Williams.

Oct 22, 2026 at 05:39 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons' Thursday injury report is one of the lengthiest to this point in the season.

In total, 10 players were given a limited designation, while five were non-participants. Soft tissue injuries, like groin and hamstring issues, made up over half of the injury designations on the report.

This includes Samson Ebukam (who missed Week 3 with his injury), A.J. Terrell (who has been on injured reserve for four games), C.J. Henderson (who missed last week's matchup vs. the Bears), Avieon Terrell, Cam Thomas, Billy Bowman Jr. and Brian Robinson Jr.

The Falcons also added defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to that list as a limited participant Thursday with a hamstring injury.

In better news, the Falcons have officially opened the 21-day practice window for OT Cameron Williams. Williams has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Like A.J. Terrell — whose 21-day window opened earlier this week — Williams can be elevated back to the active roster at any point during said window. Per league rules, if a player is not signed to the active roster by the time the window closes, they revert to season-ending injured reserve.

Williams, a former standout for the Texas Longhorns, was claimed by the Falcons off waivers after roster cutdowns. The Philadelphia Eagles selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 317-pound tackle went on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in Week 2 of his rookie season and missed 15 games. He made his debut in the Eagles' final regular-season game and played 51 snaps on offense and three on special teams.

You can see the full report from Thursday's practice below.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

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Thursday, Oct. 22

Full Participation

  • WR Beaux Collins (hip)

Limited Participation

  • LB Kendal Daniels (neck)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
  • CB C.J. Henderson (groin)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (neck)
  • CB A.J. Terrell (groin)
  • CB Avieon Terrell (hamstring)
  • DE Cam Thomas (groin)
  • OT Cameron Williams (ankle)
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder)
  • DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (hamstring)

Did Not Participate

  • DB Billy Bowman (hamstring)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • OT Michael Jerrell (bicep)
  • RB Brian Robinson (hamstring)
  • RT Jawaan Taylor (not injury related – resting player)

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs 49ers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs 49ers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against San Francisco in Week 7.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver James Milling #84 during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Jordan #40 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season.
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Darion Conner #56 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Charles Dimry #22 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tim Green #99 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker John Rade #59 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker John Rade #59 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders #21 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders #21 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jeff George #1 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Esera Tuaolo #95 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Esera Tuaolo #95 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Brian Kozlowski #85 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Interior photograph of the Atlanta Falcons home field during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Oliver Barnett #72 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 9, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Michael Haynes #81 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 18, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Michael Booker #20 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 3, 2000.
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© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Joe Fishback #29 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ashley Ambrose #33 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on November 19, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Travis Jervey #36 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 24, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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© Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bob Hallen #64 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 15, 1998.
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© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Tony Casillas #75 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Mike Gann #76 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Alge Crumpler #83 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Reggie Kelly #89 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991.
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© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tory Epps #74 during a game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Norm Johnson #9 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver George Thomas #89 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb).
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 24, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Todd Kelly #96 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 2, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ronnie Bradford #23 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brady Smith #91 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Collins #85 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Greg Davis #5 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Greg Davis #5 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Jones #38 during a game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on November 12, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ben Thomas #72 during a game in 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Jordan #40 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
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