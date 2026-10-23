NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 7, Falcons or 49ers?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will look to break their two-game skid against one of the NFL's three remaining undefeated teams when the San Francisco 49ers come to town for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Injuries have become a storyline for both teams, particularly for Atlanta's defense and San Francisco's offense, and there could be some important game-time decisions. Nevertheless, there is plenty of familiarity between these coaching staffs and star power on these rosters.

As was the case in Week 5, when the Falcons faced the Baltimore Ravens, this game will feature two of the league's preeminent running backs in Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers are also led offensively by quarterback Brock Purdy, who is playing arguably the best football of his career so far this season.

"The more you watch him, the more you just appreciate the player that he is," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said of Purdy. "He does everything well. And that's the truth. His footwork, he's getting through his progressions, his timing, his accuracy, the velocity he puts on the ball, the touch. And then when it's all said and done, the ability to create when it's not there."