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NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 7, Falcons or 49ers?

The Falcons face one of the league's three undefeated teams inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. See who the experts expect to win on Sunday.

Oct 23, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will look to break their two-game skid against one of the NFL's three remaining undefeated teams when the San Francisco 49ers come to town for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Injuries have become a storyline for both teams, particularly for Atlanta's defense and San Francisco's offense, and there could be some important game-time decisions. Nevertheless, there is plenty of familiarity between these coaching staffs and star power on these rosters.

As was the case in Week 5, when the Falcons faced the Baltimore Ravens, this game will feature two of the league's preeminent running backs in Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers are also led offensively by quarterback Brock Purdy, who is playing arguably the best football of his career so far this season.

"The more you watch him, the more you just appreciate the player that he is," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said of Purdy. "He does everything well. And that's the truth. His footwork, he's getting through his progressions, his timing, his accuracy, the velocity he puts on the ball, the touch. And then when it's all said and done, the ability to create when it's not there."

Purdy could be missing his top target on Sunday, though, as Mike Evans left the 49ers' last game before halftime due to injury. Atlanta's defense could get a key player of its own back for this one as A.J. Terrell Jr. began practicing this week after spending the last four games on injured reserve due to a groin injury. If both players suit up on Sunday, Terrell and Evans will rekindle a familiar matchup.

Here's a look at who the experts predict will win on Sunday between the Falcons and 49ers.

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Expert Picks - 16x9-W7

NFL Expert Picks for 49ers vs. Falcons

Author | OutletFalcons or 49ers?
Jeremy Fowler | ESPN49ers
Dan Graziano | ESPN49ers
Pamela Maldonado | ESPN49ers
Ben Solak | ESPN49ers
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN49ers
Jeremy Bergman | NFL.comFalcons
Gennaro Filice | NFL.comFalcons
Dan Parr | NFL.com49ers
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports49ers
John Breech | CBS Sports49ers
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated49ers
Mike Kadlik | Sports Illustrated49ers
Conor Orr | Sports Illustrated49ers
John Pluym | Sports Illustrated49ers

For more complete picks and analysis, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and NFL.com.

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs 49ers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs 49ers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against San Francisco in Week 7.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver James Milling #84 during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Jordan #40 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season.
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Darion Conner #56 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Charles Dimry #22 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tim Green #99 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker John Rade #59 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker John Rade #59 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders #21 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders #21 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jeff George #1 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Esera Tuaolo #95 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Esera Tuaolo #95 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Brian Kozlowski #85 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Interior photograph of the Atlanta Falcons home field during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Oliver Barnett #72 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 9, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Michael Haynes #81 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 18, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Michael Booker #20 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 3, 2000.
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© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Joe Fishback #29 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ashley Ambrose #33 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on November 19, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Travis Jervey #36 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 24, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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© Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bob Hallen #64 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 15, 1998.
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© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Tony Casillas #75 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Mike Gann #76 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Alge Crumpler #83 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Reggie Kelly #89 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991.
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© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tory Epps #74 during a game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Norm Johnson #9 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver George Thomas #89 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb).
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 24, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Todd Kelly #96 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 2, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ronnie Bradford #23 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brady Smith #91 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Collins #85 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Greg Davis #5 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Greg Davis #5 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Jones #38 during a game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on November 12, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ben Thomas #72 during a game in 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Jordan #40 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
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