 Skip to main content

Falcons injury report: RB Brian Robinson, LB Divine Deablo ruled out vs. 49ers

Atlanta has several key players who are questionable for Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Oct 23, 2026 at 01:07 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As we near the midway point of the 2026 NFL season, injuries are beginning to take a toll on rosters around the league.

That includes the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, who each enter Sunday's game with availability questions for key players. Atlanta's injury report has been lengthy all week long, but it includes a few players who could be making a return in Week 7. Most notably are cornerbacks A.J. Terrell Jr. and C.J. Henderson. Their return would bolster a secondary that has been dinged up in recent weeks but was playing well at the start of the season. If Terrell, who has been on injured reserve for the last four games, and Henderson do return, that could afford a bit of flexibility in the secondary, especially with slot cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. ruled out for Sunday due to a hamstring injury he sustained late in Week 6.

Bowman is one of four players ruled out against the 49ers. The others are linebacker Divine Deablo, offensive tackle Michael Jerrell and running back Brian Robinson Jr., the latter two of whom first appeared on Wednesday's injury report as limited participants with bicep and hamstring injuries, respectively. Deablo has been the key communicator for Atlanta's defense this season, but the team feels confident that rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who is questionable for the game with a neck injury, can step up in that area if needed.

"I think he's proven to be one of the better communicators I've been around for a young player, for any player for that matter," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "He takes a lot of pride in getting everybody on the same page, takes a lot of pride in getting us in the right defense, making the right checks."

The Falcons had three players begin practicing this week after spending time on injured reserve. While those three players—wide receiver Beaux Collins, offensive lineman Cameron Williams and Terrell—are listed as questionable for the game, they would need to be added to Atlanta's active roster by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to play on Sunday.

You can see the full game status report for the Falcons in Week 7 and the injury report from Friday's practice below.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

Related Links

Falcons game status report vs. San Francisco 49ers

Questionable

  • WR Beaux Collins (hip)
  • LB Kendal Daniels (neck)
  • DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (hamstring)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
  • CB C.J. Henderson (groin)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (neck)
  • CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin)
  • CB Avieon Terrell (back)
  • OT Cameron Williams (ankle)
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder)

Doubtful

  • N/A

Out

  • DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • OT Michael Jerrell (bicep)
  • RB Brian Robinson (hamstring)

Falcons injury report — Friday, Oct. 23

Full Participation

  • WR Beaux Collins (hip)
  • LB Kendal Daniels (neck)
  • CB C.J. Henderson (groin)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (neck)
  • RT Jawaan Taylor (not injury related - resting player)
  • CB A.J. Terrell (groin)
  • DE Cam Thomas (groin)

Limited Participation

  • DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (hamstring)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
  • LT Jake Matthews (not injury related - resting player)
  • CB Avieon Terrell (back)
  • OT Cameron Williams (ankle)
  • WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder)

Did Not Participate

  • DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
  • LB Divine Deablo (forearm)
  • OT Michael Jerrell (bicep)
  • RB Brian Robinson (hamstring)

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs 49ers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs 49ers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against San Francisco in Week 7.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver James Milling #84 during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
1 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Jordan #40 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season.
2 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
3 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Darion Conner #56 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
4 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Charles Dimry #22 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
5 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tim Green #99 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
6 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker John Rade #59 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
7 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker John Rade #59 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
8 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders #21 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
9 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders #21 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
10 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jeff George #1 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
11 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Esera Tuaolo #95 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
12 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Esera Tuaolo #95 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
13 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Brian Kozlowski #85 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
14 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Interior photograph of the Atlanta Falcons home field during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999.
15 / 60
© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
16 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
17 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Oliver Barnett #72 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 9, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
18 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Michael Haynes #81 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 18, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
19 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Michael Booker #20 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 3, 2000.
20 / 60
© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
21 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Joe Fishback #29 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
22 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ashley Ambrose #33 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on November 19, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
23 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
24 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Travis Jervey #36 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
25 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 24, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
26 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers.
27 / 60
© Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
28 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bob Hallen #64 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 15, 1998.
29 / 60
© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Tony Casillas #75 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
30 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Mike Gann #76 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
31 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Alge Crumpler #83 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
32 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
33 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
34 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
35 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
36 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
37 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
38 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
39 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Reggie Kelly #89 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
40 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
41 / 60
© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
42 / 60
© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
43 / 60
© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991.
44 / 60
© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tory Epps #74 during a game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
45 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Norm Johnson #9 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
46 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver George Thomas #89 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb).
47 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 24, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
48 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Todd Kelly #96 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 2, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
49 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ronnie Bradford #23 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
50 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brady Smith #91 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
51 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Collins #85 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
52 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Greg Davis #5 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
53 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Greg Davis #5 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
54 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Jones #38 during a game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on November 12, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
55 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ben Thomas #72 during a game in 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
56 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Jordan #40 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
57 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
58 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
59 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
60 / 60
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 7 game vs. 49ers

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 7, Falcons or 49ers?

The Falcons face one of the league's three undefeated teams inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. See who the experts expect to win on Sunday.

news

Falcons injury report: Atlanta releases lengthy list as prep for 49ers continues

Gervon Dexter Sr. added to Thursday report with hamstring injury. Plus 21-day practice window opens for Cameron Williams.

news

Falcons release DB Malcolm DeWalt IV

DeWalt signed with the Falcons earlier this year as a standout rookie UDFA.

news

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the 49ers vs. Falcons game on Sunday.

news

Falcons injury report: Kendal Daniels participates fully in first practice after injury

After leaving Sunday's game against the Bears with a neck injury, the rookie linebacker received positive initial medical results and was a full participant on Wednesday.

news

Falcons sign DE Charles Snowden off Commanders practice squad

Snowden has been with Washington since September.

news

Falcons begin A.J. Terrell's window to return from injured reserve

Terrell returns to practice after missing time with a groin injury. The Falcons have 21 days to add their No. 1 corner to their active roster.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 7 depth chart vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Falcons host the 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

news

Atlanta Falcons Add Arctos as Limited Partner

Agreement finalized through approval from NFL's full ownership at League Meetings

news

Falcons release LB Bralen Trice, sign LB TJ Quinn to practice squad

A former third-round pick, Trice has appeared in four games this season for the Falcons.

Top News

Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 7 game vs. 49ers

Falcons injury report: RB Brian Robinson, LB Divine Deablo ruled out vs. 49ers

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 7, Falcons or 49ers?

Falcons injury report: Atlanta releases lengthy list as prep for 49ers continues