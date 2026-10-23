Falcons injury report: RB Brian Robinson, LB Divine Deablo ruled out vs. 49ers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — As we near the midway point of the 2026 NFL season, injuries are beginning to take a toll on rosters around the league.

That includes the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, who each enter Sunday's game with availability questions for key players. Atlanta's injury report has been lengthy all week long, but it includes a few players who could be making a return in Week 7. Most notably are cornerbacks A.J. Terrell Jr. and C.J. Henderson. Their return would bolster a secondary that has been dinged up in recent weeks but was playing well at the start of the season. If Terrell, who has been on injured reserve for the last four games, and Henderson do return, that could afford a bit of flexibility in the secondary, especially with slot cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. ruled out for Sunday due to a hamstring injury he sustained late in Week 6.

Bowman is one of four players ruled out against the 49ers. The others are linebacker Divine Deablo, offensive tackle Michael Jerrell and running back Brian Robinson Jr., the latter two of whom first appeared on Wednesday's injury report as limited participants with bicep and hamstring injuries, respectively. Deablo has been the key communicator for Atlanta's defense this season, but the team feels confident that rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels, who is questionable for the game with a neck injury, can step up in that area if needed.

"I think he's proven to be one of the better communicators I've been around for a young player, for any player for that matter," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "He takes a lot of pride in getting everybody on the same page, takes a lot of pride in getting us in the right defense, making the right checks."

The Falcons had three players begin practicing this week after spending time on injured reserve. While those three players—wide receiver Beaux Collins, offensive lineman Cameron Williams and Terrell—are listed as questionable for the game, they would need to be added to Atlanta's active roster by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to play on Sunday.