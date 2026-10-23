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Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 7 game vs. 49ers

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week. 

Oct 23, 2026 at 06:26 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your go-to source for the real stories coming out of Flowery Branch each week. We're providing a one-stop shop for you to browse through all Falcons-related news at the end of every week of the 2026 season — who's winning reps, who's earning trust and what's happening in and around your favorite team.

From roster move analysis, practice intel, big-play highlights and so much more, this isn't just the news you need, it's what shapes Sundays in Atlanta.

Ultimately, if something matters to this locker room, it makes this newsletter.

So, if you eat, sleep and breathe Falcons football? This is your inside edge — every update, every storyline, all in one place. And this week? The Falcons are hosting the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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The News, Now

Key developments on the field and roster move analysis

It was all about roster moves and injury updates this week as the Falcons prepped for the 49ers' trip to the south.

The good news on that front involved A.J. Terrell and Kendal Daniels. Terrell has been on injured reserve for the last four games. His 21-day window to return to the active roster opened up earlier this week as Terrell officially returned to practice.

Simultaneously, the Falcons received positive news on Daniels. The rookie inside linebacker was taken off the field via cart and stretcher after suffering an injury to his neck in the Falcons' Week 6 loss to the Bears. Daniels was immediately taken to Grady Hospital to undergo tests and was released shortly after those tests concluded. Daniels actually returned to practice Wednesday and spoke to the media afterwards, stating he felt really good and that he wasn't ruling it out of the realm of possibilities that he'd play this coming Sunday.

Both Terrell and Daniels are two of 10 Falcons players — including Terrell's brother, Avieon, as well as fellow CB C.J. Henderson — who are questionable heading into the weekend.

Daniels and Terrell's presence would be important inclusions for the Falcons' Sunday against a Brock Purdy led offense that sees the quarterback putting up historical quarterback ratings through the first six weeks of the season.

If cleared to play, the Falcons will heavily rely on Daniels to command the defensive unit as Divine Deablo (who normally has the green dot) was ruled out with a forearm injury.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons will be without Brian Robinson. The veteran running back has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week.

You can view all three Falcons injury reports below:

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Kendal Daniels participates fully in first Falcons practice of the week

Thursday, Oct. 22: Atlanta releases lengthy list as prep for 49ers continues

Friday, Oct. 23: Brian Robinson, Divine Deablo and others ruled out

In non-injury related news, the Falcons signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to the active roster, releasing Cooper Rush. Dalton comes to the Falcons with 16 years of NFL experience.

He has appeared in 180 games and made 169 starts in his career. He has completed 62.6% of his passes in the NFL and thrown for 39,793 yards with 254 touchdowns and 152 interceptions. Dalton entered the league as a second-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011. He made the Pro Bowl three times in Cincinnati: as a rookie in 2011, in 2014 and in 2016.

Dalton rejoins his former Cincinnati quarterbacks coach, Alex Van Pelt, in the Falcons quarterback room. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Dalton said Van Pelt's presence was a big reason why he decided to head to Atlanta.

The Falcons also made the following roster moves this week to go along with the Dalton pick up:

How did the rest of the league fair in Week 5? Tori McElhaney breaks it down in the weekly power rankings roundup, while Will McFadden highlights the NFC South's performance.

Fan Zone Highlights

Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed

In the Nest

Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture

It's throwback week in Atlanta as the Falcons dust off the red helmets as the 49ers come to town. Check out all of the work from the Atlanta Falcons photography team this week.

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs 49ers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs 49ers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against San Francisco in Week 7.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver James Milling #84 during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Jordan #40 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season.
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Darion Conner #56 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Charles Dimry #22 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tim Green #99 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker John Rade #59 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker John Rade #59 during the game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders #21 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders #21 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jeff George #1 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Esera Tuaolo #95 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Esera Tuaolo #95 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Brian Kozlowski #85 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Interior photograph of the Atlanta Falcons home field during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Oliver Barnett #72 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 9, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Michael Haynes #81 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 18, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Michael Booker #20 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 3, 2000.
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© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Joe Fishback #29 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ashley Ambrose #33 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on November 19, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Travis Jervey #36 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 24, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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© Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on January 9, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Bob Hallen #64 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 15, 1998.
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© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Tony Casillas #75 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Mike Gann #76 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Alge Crumpler #83 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brian Finneran #86 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Reggie Kelly #89 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 14, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 11, 1993.
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© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on October 13, 1991.
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© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Tory Epps #74 during a game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Norm Johnson #9 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver George Thomas #89 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb).
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 24, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Todd Kelly #96 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on December 2, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ronnie Bradford #23 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on October 19, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brady Smith #91 during the game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Collins #85 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Greg Davis #5 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Greg Davis #5 during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Jones #38 during a game in San Francisco against the San Francisco 49ers on November 12, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Ben Thomas #72 during a game in 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Jordan #40 during the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at the game in Atlanta against the San Francisco 49ers on November 3, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
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Falcons at Work | Week 7 Practice Photos 10.22.26

Take a look at our best shots from week seven practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Fenix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Charles Snowden #47 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Charles Snowden #47 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons throwback helmet during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Fenix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 and Atlanta Falcons defensive backs and nickels assistant Ricky Manning during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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Game Day Intel

Upcoming match previews and predictions

Falcons depth chart released for Week 7 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Who do the experts have taking the win Sunday? We've got you covered with a comprehensive list in this week's Experts Picks.

Stats and milestones brought to you by StatsPerform:

  • The Falcons are 7-1 against the 49ers over their last eight matchups at home, dating back to 1998. That is Atlanta's second-best home record versus any opponent in that span (min. five games), behind a 9-0 mark against the Cardinals.
  • Atlanta has at least four defensive sacks in back-to-back home games for the second time in the last 15 seasons (since 2012), along with October 15-November 5, 2023. The Falcons have never done that in three straight home games.
  • Kyle Pitts Sr. had multiple touchdown catches in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the second tight end in to do so in Falcons' team history (Alge Crumpler in Week 17 of 2007). The only other tight end to have such a fourth quarter this season is George Kittle (Week 3).
  • Bijan Robinson is leading the NFL in scrimmage yards this season (785) after doing so last season (2298). The last player to finish consecutive seasons ranked first in the category was Tiki Barber (2004-05).

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 Uniform Schedule

View photos of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 uniform schedule.

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Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the 49ers vs. Falcons game on Sunday.

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Falcons injury report: Kendal Daniels participates fully in first practice after injury

After leaving Sunday's game against the Bears with a neck injury, the rookie linebacker received positive initial medical results and was a full participant on Wednesday.

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Falcons sign DE Charles Snowden off Commanders practice squad

Snowden has been with Washington since September.

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Falcons begin A.J. Terrell's window to return from injured reserve

Terrell returns to practice after missing time with a groin injury. The Falcons have 21 days to add their No. 1 corner to their active roster.

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Atlanta Falcons Week 7 depth chart vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Falcons host the 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

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Atlanta Falcons Add Arctos as Limited Partner

Agreement finalized through approval from NFL's full ownership at League Meetings

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Falcons release LB Bralen Trice, sign LB TJ Quinn to practice squad

A former third-round pick, Trice has appeared in four games this season for the Falcons.

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