Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 7 game vs. 49ers

Daniels and Terrell's presence would be important inclusions for the Falcons' Sunday against a Brock Purdy led offense that sees the quarterback putting up historical quarterback ratings through the first six weeks of the season.

If cleared to play, the Falcons will heavily rely on Daniels to command the defensive unit as Divine Deablo (who normally has the green dot) was ruled out with a forearm injury.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons will be without Brian Robinson. The veteran running back has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week.

You can view all three Falcons injury reports below:

In non-injury related news, the Falcons signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to the active roster, releasing Cooper Rush. Dalton comes to the Falcons with 16 years of NFL experience.

He has appeared in 180 games and made 169 starts in his career. He has completed 62.6% of his passes in the NFL and thrown for 39,793 yards with 254 touchdowns and 152 interceptions. Dalton entered the league as a second-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011. He made the Pro Bowl three times in Cincinnati: as a rookie in 2011, in 2014 and in 2016.

Dalton rejoins his former Cincinnati quarterbacks coach, Alex Van Pelt, in the Falcons quarterback room. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Dalton said Van Pelt's presence was a big reason why he decided to head to Atlanta.

The Falcons also made the following roster moves this week to go along with the Dalton pick up: