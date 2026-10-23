Falcons News Now: Top headlines for Week 7 game vs. 49ers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your go-to source for the real stories coming out of Flowery Branch each week. We're providing a one-stop shop for you to browse through all Falcons-related news at the end of every week of the 2026 season — who's winning reps, who's earning trust and what's happening in and around your favorite team.
From roster move analysis, practice intel, big-play highlights and so much more, this isn't just the news you need, it's what shapes Sundays in Atlanta.
Ultimately, if something matters to this locker room, it makes this newsletter.
So, if you eat, sleep and breathe Falcons football? This is your inside edge — every update, every storyline, all in one place. And this week? The Falcons are hosting the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The News, Now
Key developments on the field and roster move analysis
It was all about roster moves and injury updates this week as the Falcons prepped for the 49ers' trip to the south.
The good news on that front involved A.J. Terrell and Kendal Daniels. Terrell has been on injured reserve for the last four games. His 21-day window to return to the active roster opened up earlier this week as Terrell officially returned to practice.
Simultaneously, the Falcons received positive news on Daniels. The rookie inside linebacker was taken off the field via cart and stretcher after suffering an injury to his neck in the Falcons' Week 6 loss to the Bears. Daniels was immediately taken to Grady Hospital to undergo tests and was released shortly after those tests concluded. Daniels actually returned to practice Wednesday and spoke to the media afterwards, stating he felt really good and that he wasn't ruling it out of the realm of possibilities that he'd play this coming Sunday.
Both Terrell and Daniels are two of 10 Falcons players — including Terrell's brother, Avieon, as well as fellow CB C.J. Henderson — who are questionable heading into the weekend.
Daniels and Terrell's presence would be important inclusions for the Falcons' Sunday against a Brock Purdy led offense that sees the quarterback putting up historical quarterback ratings through the first six weeks of the season.
If cleared to play, the Falcons will heavily rely on Daniels to command the defensive unit as Divine Deablo (who normally has the green dot) was ruled out with a forearm injury.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons will be without Brian Robinson. The veteran running back has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week.
You can view all three Falcons injury reports below:
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Kendal Daniels participates fully in first Falcons practice of the week
Thursday, Oct. 22: Atlanta releases lengthy list as prep for 49ers continues
Friday, Oct. 23: Brian Robinson, Divine Deablo and others ruled out
In non-injury related news, the Falcons signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to the active roster, releasing Cooper Rush. Dalton comes to the Falcons with 16 years of NFL experience.
He has appeared in 180 games and made 169 starts in his career. He has completed 62.6% of his passes in the NFL and thrown for 39,793 yards with 254 touchdowns and 152 interceptions. Dalton entered the league as a second-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011. He made the Pro Bowl three times in Cincinnati: as a rookie in 2011, in 2014 and in 2016.
Dalton rejoins his former Cincinnati quarterbacks coach, Alex Van Pelt, in the Falcons quarterback room. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Dalton said Van Pelt's presence was a big reason why he decided to head to Atlanta.
The Falcons also made the following roster moves this week to go along with the Dalton pick up:
How did the rest of the league fair in Week 5? Tori McElhaney breaks it down in the weekly power rankings roundup, while Will McFadden highlights the NFC South's performance.
Fan Zone Highlights
Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed
In the Nest
Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture
It's throwback week in Atlanta as the Falcons dust off the red helmets as the 49ers come to town. Check out all of the work from the Atlanta Falcons photography team this week.
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs 49ers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against San Francisco in Week 7.
Take a look at our best shots from week seven practice ahead of the Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, presented by Gatorade.
Game Day Intel
Upcoming match previews and predictions
Falcons depth chart released for Week 7 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
Who do the experts have taking the win Sunday? We've got you covered with a comprehensive list in this week's Experts Picks.
Stats and milestones brought to you by StatsPerform:
- The Falcons are 7-1 against the 49ers over their last eight matchups at home, dating back to 1998. That is Atlanta's second-best home record versus any opponent in that span (min. five games), behind a 9-0 mark against the Cardinals.
- Atlanta has at least four defensive sacks in back-to-back home games for the second time in the last 15 seasons (since 2012), along with October 15-November 5, 2023. The Falcons have never done that in three straight home games.
- Kyle Pitts Sr. had multiple touchdown catches in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the second tight end in to do so in Falcons' team history (Alge Crumpler in Week 17 of 2007). The only other tight end to have such a fourth quarter this season is George Kittle (Week 3).
- Bijan Robinson is leading the NFL in scrimmage yards this season (785) after doing so last season (2298). The last player to finish consecutive seasons ranked first in the category was Tiki Barber (2004-05).
View photos of the Atlanta Falcons 2025 uniform schedule.