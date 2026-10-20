Atlanta Falcons Add Arctos as Limited Partner

NEW YORK – Oct. 20, 2026 – Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman, announced the addition of Arctos, a business of KKR, as a limited partner to the organization's ownership group following approval from the NFL's full ownership at league meetings today in New York. Today's transaction was for a 7.5 percent stake in the team. Arctos has also committed to purchasing an additional 2.5 percent stake at a later date, subject to a separate vote of NFL ownership at the time.

Arctos joins the current group of limited partners that includes Brian Barker, Rosalind Brewer, Ron Canakaris, Dominique Dawes, Warrick Dunn, Doug Hertz, Alan Kestenbaum, Edward Mendel, Will Packer, Derek Smith and Rashaun Williams.

"We are pleased to welcome the team at Arctos to our ownership group as a limited partner," said Blank. "Arctos has an impressive track record and has garnered tremendous respect across the sports landscape for their expertise and business acumen. Most importantly, they align with our Core Values and share our vision for continued investment in the organization and our surrounding community.

"The proceeds from this transaction provide additional resources to further strategic investments in my family's philanthropic focus areas as we continue our pursuit of helping create a brighter future for the people and communities we serve. I also express my gratitude to Byron Trott and the team at BDT & MSD Partners for their time and expertise through this process."

Founded in 2019 and acquired by KKR in 2026, Arctos seeks to partner with exceptional leaders in sports and private markets to help them grow and unlock their vision. Arctos is the largest institutional investor in professional sports franchise stakes globally and the only firm approved for multiteam ownership across all five major U.S. leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS).

"Arthur Blank has been instrumental in transforming Atlanta into one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the country, and the Falcons have been at the heart of that transformation," said Chad Hutchinson, Partner at Arctos. "We're honored to join the organization as a limited partner and excited to support Arthur and his team as they continue to build on that legacy for the city and its fans."