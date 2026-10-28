 Skip to main content

Michael Penix Jr. named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

This is the first time Penix has earned this kind of recognition since entering the league in 2024.

Oct 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 29-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Penix completed 73.5% of his pass attempts for 213 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against the 49ers, helping to hand them their first loss of the season. His 118.9 passer rating was the third-highest of his career.

The game marked Penix's 17th start in the NFL, and he has continued to make strides in his first season working with head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

"Understanding when you're going to take a chance," Stefanski said. Understanding when you're going to rip it into a tight window because that's what the game calls for, and when you're going to check it down. I just think there's such a feel for that. Now, of course, you coach it—with all of our guys—and you always coach it and point out how important it is. What you don't want is a quarterback that just decides you're going to play small-ball all the time, and you're not going to push the ball down the field. And that's definitely not Mike, and that's not how we coach. We want, when the opportunities are there, to let it rip, and when they're not there, we want to make great decisions."

This season, Penix has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,157 yards with nine touchdowns and only one interception. He ranks fourth among all NFL quarterbacks with a 109.1 passer rating and is tied for fifth with an average of 8 yards per pass attempt.

"You can sleep good at night when you have Michael Penix playing quarterback for you," Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said.

Falcons on Film | Week 7 vs 49ers

Take a look at some of the best film photography from Week 7, when the Falcons went against the 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the classic throwback uniforms.

Scene setters on film before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight ends' lockers before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8's locker before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3's locker before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons red helmets before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 arrives before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 arrives before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during warmups before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons flags during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons flag during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons red helmet during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fan during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown and celebrates with Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Flags during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts a pass during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 huddles during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons red helmets during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Drake Jackson #91 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Drake Jackson #91 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offense huddles during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates a touchdown with AAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
General view during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 62
Matthew Dingle/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

ATLFalcons_27Priority_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Brian Robinson, Divine Deablo non-participants as Week 8 practices begin

Avieon Terrell and Olamide Zaccheaus did return to practice in limited fashion.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 8 depth chart vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Tracking the NFC South: Falcons, Bucs earn wins ahead of divisional showdown

The Atlanta Falcons knocked off the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a big division win heading into their showdown in Week 8.

news

Week 8 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: A new No. 1, plus big moves for Falcons, Buccaneers

The Minnesota Vikings are the only undefeated team in the league. But they're not consensus No. 1 across the board.

news

How Michael Penix Jr.'s first 17 starts compare to other NFL quarterbacks

Jessie Bates III says he believes Penix is a franchise quarterback. Do the stats back up that declaration?

news

Atlanta's identity on display, Jessie Bates' big plays and more notes from Falcons vs. 49ers

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' win against the San Francisco 49ers

news

Kendal Daniels caps off his 'craziest week' in game-winning fashion

One week after leaving the game on a stretcher, Daniels stepped into a leadership role and provided two crucial turnovers in the Falcons' win.

news

On National Tight Ends Day, the coalition of Falcons representatives shine

From Kyle Pitts to Nick Muse, Atlanta's tight ends made the difference in the biggest plays of the day, but in the margins, too.

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. 49ers

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's game against the San Francisco 49ers

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 7 inactives vs. San Francisco 49ers

Falcons make final decision on group of players with questionable designations.

news

Falcons activate A.J. Terrell, announce bevy of roster moves ahead of 49ers matchup

Atlanta also provides an update on Avieon Terrell.

Top News

Falcons injury report: Brian Robinson, Divine Deablo non-participants as Week 8 practices begin

Michael Penix Jr. named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Atlanta Falcons Week 8 depth chart vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tracking the NFC South: Falcons, Bucs earn wins ahead of divisional showdown