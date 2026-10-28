Michael Penix Jr. named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

"Understanding when you're going to take a chance," Stefanski said. Understanding when you're going to rip it into a tight window because that's what the game calls for, and when you're going to check it down. I just think there's such a feel for that. Now, of course, you coach it—with all of our guys—and you always coach it and point out how important it is. What you don't want is a quarterback that just decides you're going to play small-ball all the time, and you're not going to push the ball down the field. And that's definitely not Mike, and that's not how we coach. We want, when the opportunities are there, to let it rip, and when they're not there, we want to make great decisions."