Kendal Daniels caps off his 'craziest week' in game-winning fashion

That Daniels was on the field to make the play in the first place is even more impressive.

One week prior, at nearly the same spot on the turf where his interception occurred, Daniels made a seemingly routine tackle and didn't get up.

He injured his neck on the play and was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off the field, immediately going to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

"I've never not gotten up from an injury," Daniels said. "Being stretched off the field, I won't let it happen again. It was a bad feeling. I'm blessed to be able to play this week."

His outlook quickly took a turn for the better after the scary scene.

Daniels was back on the practice field Wednesday and logged a full week of work with the team.

"Once we got him back here and evaluated him Monday and treated his symptoms, it was clear that he was going to have a good chance to make it," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "And then he kept feeling better and better throughout the week. Felt like he was trending towards making it early in the week, and then he had a good week of practice."

Daniels' availability proved to be crucial for the Falcons.

Veteran linebacker Divine Deablo, who has worn the green dot for Atlanta this season, which indicates the player receiving communications from defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and relaying them to the rest of the defense, sustained a forearm injury against the Bears that sidelined him on Sunday. Without Deablo in the lineup, Daniels was the player next in line to be the communication linchpin for Atlanta's defense.

It's a tall task for any rookie in his seventh career game to be the lead disseminator of information for a defense, especially in a matchup against one of the game's top offensive minds.

"That's remarkable, truly," Stefanski said. "What a great kid. We just gave him a game ball, and he deserves it because what a week. What a seven days that was. Seven days ago we're in here talking about him being at the hospital and talking to his family and all the emotional stuff that he went through. And then, oh, by the way, go play in a game against Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy and put the green dot on and call the defense. That's unbelievable to just do that. And then, to make a play at the end, man, really proud of that kid."