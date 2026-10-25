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Kendal Daniels caps off his 'craziest week' in game-winning fashion

One week after leaving the game on a stretcher, Daniels stepped into a leadership role and provided two crucial turnovers in the Falcons' win.

Oct 25, 2026 at 07:07 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

ATLANTA — What transpired on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the fourth quarter of the Atlanta Falcons’ 29-20 victory against the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers was a feel-good moment that felt ripped from an uplifting sports movie.

After the 49ers scored a touchdown to narrow Atlanta's lead with just over five minutes remaining in the game and forced a three-and-out from the Falcons' offense to heighten the anxiety inside of the building, quarterback Brock Purdy led San Francisco's offense back onto the field in a one-possession game.

On third down, Purdy, who has been a leading MVP candidate so far this season, ripped a pass to his left towards wide receiver Jordan Watkins. He never saw rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels drop into the throwing lane, and the Falcons defender made the game-changing play.

Daniels snatched the ball out of the air, ending the 49ers' drive and giving Atlanta the ability to close out their first home win of the season.

"I was super impressed," defensive tackle Maason Smith said of Daniels' interception. "Honestly, one of the best plays that I've seen since being in the league. Only other thing that I can probably think of was Devin Lloyd last year against Kansas City, 99-yard touchdown. That's the type of thing that Kendall has in his body. He was all around today. Making plays, flying around."

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That Daniels was on the field to make the play in the first place is even more impressive.

One week prior, at nearly the same spot on the turf where his interception occurred, Daniels made a seemingly routine tackle and didn't get up.

He injured his neck on the play and was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off the field, immediately going to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

"I've never not gotten up from an injury," Daniels said. "Being stretched off the field, I won't let it happen again. It was a bad feeling. I'm blessed to be able to play this week."

His outlook quickly took a turn for the better after the scary scene.

Daniels was back on the practice field Wednesday and logged a full week of work with the team.

"Once we got him back here and evaluated him Monday and treated his symptoms, it was clear that he was going to have a good chance to make it," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "And then he kept feeling better and better throughout the week. Felt like he was trending towards making it early in the week, and then he had a good week of practice."

Daniels' availability proved to be crucial for the Falcons.

Veteran linebacker Divine Deablo, who has worn the green dot for Atlanta this season, which indicates the player receiving communications from defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and relaying them to the rest of the defense, sustained a forearm injury against the Bears that sidelined him on Sunday. Without Deablo in the lineup, Daniels was the player next in line to be the communication linchpin for Atlanta's defense.

It's a tall task for any rookie in his seventh career game to be the lead disseminator of information for a defense, especially in a matchup against one of the game's top offensive minds.

"That's remarkable, truly," Stefanski said. "What a great kid. We just gave him a game ball, and he deserves it because what a week. What a seven days that was. Seven days ago we're in here talking about him being at the hospital and talking to his family and all the emotional stuff that he went through. And then, oh, by the way, go play in a game against Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy and put the green dot on and call the defense. That's unbelievable to just do that. And then, to make a play at the end, man, really proud of that kid."

Daniels was at the heart of a defense that forced four turnovers on Sunday afternoon, and he had a critical role in two of them. In addition to his instinctive interception, Daniels pounced on a forced fumble on the 49ers' next possession to truly put the game away.

Veteran safety Jessie Bates III, who knocked the ball loose for Daniels to jump on, also had a highlight-reel interception on the sideline earlier in the game. Bates, a key leader in the Falcons' locker room, provided important support for the rookie linebacker throughout the game.

"He helped me out tremendously," Daniels said. "Being able to have a vet like that on the back end being able to help me in communicating and make calls when I'm giving the whole defensive call, he can calm me down and just be like, 'KD, let's go.'"

Daniels not only received a game ball after the victory, but he delivered a speech that resonated deeply with his teammates.

"He was just saying how he loves the group, the team, for how we stood beside him and were checking in with him," cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. said. "Not too many people were checking in with him outside the building. But just being able to know that he's got everybody behind his back going into this game and we trusted him to go out there and perform."

Daniels called the days between his neck injury and his game-winning turnovers, "the craziest week of my life." It revealed a level of perseverance that resonated deeply with his coaches and teammates.

As the Falcons continue to build their identity, Daniels is embodying a blueprint.

"Our identity is what he just showcased right there: Resiliency to its fullest," wide receiver Drake London said. "And the words that he just spoke in here was something hit to the heart. He's working to play for this team, and he just showcased that right now. Mad kudos to the rook."

Game Photos | Week 7 Falcons vs 49ers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 7.

Flags at the tailgate before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setter image before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setter image before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setter image before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 warms up before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 in the huddle before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Freddie Falcon prior to the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 prior to the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs out prior to the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs out to the field before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during the National Anthem before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 makes a tackle during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 celebrates a punt return before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts after a sack during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 make a tackle during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 carries the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 runs with the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Offensive huddle during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 after a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive players celebrate a fumble recovery during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 runs with the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after catching an interception during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 reaches for the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 carries the ball after an interception during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 runs after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 before a field goal attempt during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 reacts after a field goal during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 forces a fumble during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 recovers a fumble during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts with teammates during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts with teammates during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 react after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Daniels has quickly ingratiated himself with the Falcons because of his work ethic, intelligence and willingness to play multiple roles. The former college safety has successfully transitioned to NFL linebacker and given Ulbrich and his staff a piece to use in a variety of ways.

On Sunday, stepping into a new role, Daniels led all Falcons with 11 tackles, nine of which were solo, a tackle for a loss, a pass deflection and the two turnovers.

"That just speaks volumes of him," Smith said. "Putting in the work to get back healthy. I remember on Monday, he barely could turn his neck to either side. So just to see him go through all that and then come back the following Sunday and have a hell of a game, it's great to see."

Daniels' week began with medical tests and uncertainty. He had experienced one of the jarring realities of the NFL firsthand, and there were legitimate questions about his availability for the 49ers game and beyond. Making it back to the field was a huge accomplishment in its own right. What he did with the opportunity was a far greater one.

His interception helped the Falcons earn their first home victory of the season and could be a propulsive moment that galvanizes the team for the rest of the fall. But whatever it means for Atlanta's future, amidst the roars from the Falcons faithful and the celebrations of his teammates, it allowed Daniels to leave his scary moment in the past.

"I wasn't thinking about it," he said. [Harold Perkins Jr.] was slapping me in the back of my head; I couldn't breathe. I think that was the last thing I was worried about was last week."

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