On National Tight Ends Day, the coalition of Falcons representatives shine

ATLANTA — The tight end position is one of nuance. On one end of the spectrum, the superstars shine. They make the big plays. They pick up yards on third down. They add a layer to the pass game that — when in the right matchup — is nearly impossible to defend.

But there's another end of the spectrum, too, where the grunt work is done. It's the dirty yards picked up by a running back with a tight end as his league blocker. It's in the chip off the edge of the protection that buys that quarterback just a couple more seconds in the pocket. It's not glamorous.

This is where the tight end, regardless of status, lives. In the best of the gray areas of a game plan.

And in the Falcons' 29-20 win over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers, the Atlanta tight ends made the most of their biggest moments, but also the moments in the margins.

"We have the ability because of our roster to get into a bunch of different personnel groupings," Kevin Stefanski explained, "and we have four tight ends that we trust on this roster, guys who do a bunch of different things for us."

Kyle Pitts. Charlie Woerner. Austin Hooper. Nick Muse. Four tight ends with varying skillsets and strengths. Four players who made a difference on Sunday afternoon, a day that just so happened to be National Tight Ends Day.

"It's definitely one of the greatest holidays beside Christmas," Pitts said.