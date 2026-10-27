Week 8 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: A new No. 1, plus big moves for Falcons, Buccaneers

I want to be more excited that the Falcons knocked off the top team in these rankings, but it felt a little fluky to me. They didn't exactly light up the 49ers on offense and they didn't really do that much to stop them on defense. What they got was four turnovers, which counts, but isn't something that happens all the time. And one came when RB Christian McCaffrey was out. So … yay! Big win. But they're still 3-4. They are playing a lot better over the past five weeks, though. That does count for something in a really bad division.