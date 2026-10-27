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Week 8 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: A new No. 1, plus big moves for Falcons, Buccaneers

The Minnesota Vikings are the only undefeated team in the league. But they're not consensus No. 1 across the board.

Oct 27, 2026 at 12:42 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — What a week for two NFC South foes about to scare off in Week 8.

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two of the league's biggest movers coming out of Week 7, with the Falcons win over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers and the Buccaneers rout of the Carolina Panthers.

Where do these two teams land now heading into their first meeting of 2026? Let's find out.

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Week 7's Georgia Power Positive Energy Biggest Mover

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • ESPN: +4
  • The Athletic: +9
  • NFL.com: +8
  • Bleacher Report: +6
  • Fox Sports: +3
  • CBS Sports: +6

ESPN

Publish date: Oct. 27

ESPN's Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers (6-1): Lost to the Falcons, 29-20
  2. Buffalo Bills (5-1): Bye week
  3. Minnesota Vikings (6-0): Beat the Colts, 16-10
  4. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1): Lost to the Seahawks, 20-3
  5. Seattle Seahawks (4-3): Beat the Chiefs, 20-3
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2): Bye week
  7. Chicago Bears (5-2): Beat the Patriots, 30-24
  8. Denver Broncos (5-2): Beat the Cardinals, 30-16
  9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-2): Beat the Ravens, 35-13
  10. New England Patriots (4-3): Lost to the Bears, 30-24

Biggest ranking change:

Giants +6 from No. 23 in Week 7 to No. 17 in Week 8

Texans -5 from No. 16 in Week 7 to No. 21 in Week 8

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 19 (+3)

Best offseason addition: Edge Za'Darius Smith

Smith has missed two games (concussion, neck), but his presence in the locker room alone has been a major boon for the Falcons. After joining the team during training camp, the 34-year-old took on a leadership role right away, even hosting a lamb chop and lobster tail dinner for the defensive line at his new home. Meanwhile, in the five games he has played, Smith has a team-leading 4.5 sacks. He is 15th in quarterback pressure rate (17.4%) among defenders with at least 85 pass-rush snaps. -- Marc Raimondi

THE ATHLETIC

Publish date: Oct. 27

The Athletic's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Minnesota Vikings
  5. Chicago Bears
  6. Denver Broncos
  7. Seattle Seahawks
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars
  9. Detroit Lions (4-2), Beat the Packers, 20-17
  10. Cincinnati Bengals

Biggest ranking change:

Buccaneers +9 from No. 28 in Week 7 to No. 19 in Week 8

Raiders -7 from No. 18 in Week 7 to No. 24 in Week 8

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (+4)

Something spooky: Michael Penix Jr. without pressure

Few quarterbacks have the drastic splits of Penix when pressured. When he faces pressure, he's averaging 6.8 yards per attempt with one touchdown and one interception. When kept clean, he's averaging 8.4 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. It's no surprise then that the Falcons allowed a season-low pressure rate of 8.8 percent in their upset of the 49ers. -- Josh Kendall

NFL.com

Publish date: Oct. 27

NFL.com's Top 10

  1. Minnesota Vikings
  2. Buffalo Bills
  3. San Francisco 49ers
  4. Seattle Seahawks
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars
  7. Kansas City Chiefs
  8. Denver Broncos
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New England Patriots

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 13 (+6)

Look, I'm with you: I don't know who the Falcons are, either. They were an inspired bunch on Sunday, outplaying a strong 49ers team by cashing in their most important opportunities around halftime and tacking on points after a magnificent interception made by veteran safety Jessie Bates III. Michael Penix Jr. looks very comfortable in Kevin Stefanski's offense, and Jeff Ulbrich's defense played with a higher level of aggression, bottling up some of the 49ers' most important playmakers (minus Mike Evans, who was unable to go). A win like this makes me believe in this team. Hopefully, it doesn't deliver the opposite this Sunday in Tampa. -- Nick Shook

BLEACHER REPORT

Publish date: Oct. 27

Bleacher Report's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. Minnesota Vikings
  3. San Francisco 49ers
  4. Kansas City Chiefs
  5. Chicago Bears
  6. Denver Broncos
  7. Seattle Seahawks
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars
  9. New England Patriots
  10. Cincinnati Bengals

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 19 (+2)

The Atlanta Falcons looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL over the first two weeks, but they changed the narrative once Michael Penix Jr. returned to the lineup. Atlanta is 3-2 since then and has outscored opponents by 36 points in that five-game stretch.

Sunday's win over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers showed that the Falcons can indeed be a dangerous playoff team.

Atlanta has a dangerous offensive skill group that will match most teams when Penix takes care of the football. While the Falcons' defense has been decidedly average, it showed on Sunday that it can punch above its weight when it generates turnovers.

The Falcons will have a prime opportunity to establish themselves as NFC South contenders against Tampa Bay next week. -- Kris Knox

FOX Sports

Publish date: Oct. 27

NFL.com's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. Minnesota Vikings
  3. Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Denver Broncos
  5. San Francisco 49ers
  6. Chicago Bears
  7. Seattle Seahawks
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Detroit Lions

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 19 (+1)

I want to be more excited that the Falcons knocked off the top team in these rankings, but it felt a little fluky to me.  They didn't exactly light up the 49ers on offense and they didn't really do that much to stop them on defense. What they got was four turnovers, which counts, but isn't something that happens all the time. And one came when RB Christian McCaffrey was out. So … yay! Big win. But they're still 3-4. They are playing a lot better over the past five weeks, though. That does count for something in a really bad division.

Stat To Know: The Falcons' win over the 49ers on Sunday was their first home win of the season. Atlanta is now 1-3 at home in 2026. -- Ralph Vacchiano

CBS SPORTS

Publish date: Oct. 27

CBS Sports' Top 10

  1. Minnesota Vikings
  2. Buffalo Bills
  3. San Francisco 49ers
  4. Kansas City Chiefs
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Seattle Seahawks
  7. Denver Broncos
  8. Chicago Bears
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars
  10. Detroit Lions

Biggest ranking change from Week 7 to Week 8:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6

Houston Texans: -6

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 19 (+4)

Rallying to beat the 49ers is big for this team after losing two straight. The defense made the plays when they needed to be made. -- Pete Prisco

Bird's Eye View | Falcons vs Bears

Take a trip up to the top of the nest and get a bird's eye view of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears during Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
/Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 defends during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 makes a sack during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players defend during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive players huddle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 celebrate during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jammie Robinson #34 celebrates during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 celebrate during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 block during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 make a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
The Bell Ringing ceremony at halftime during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
The Bell Ringing ceremony at halftime during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
The Bell Ringing ceremony at halftime during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive players huddle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players on the line of scrimmage during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 defend during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a tackle during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 rushes the quarterback during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 rushes the quarterback during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 celebrate during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a two point conversion during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 celebrates during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 6 Game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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