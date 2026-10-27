Tracking the NFC South: Falcons, Bucs earn wins ahead of divisional showdown

Defensive standout: LB Kendal Daniels

This is a true toss-up between Daniels and safety Jessie Bates III, who were both vitally important to the Falcons' victory on Sunday. But the rookie linebacker gets the nod for all that he overcame to make it to the field after suffering a serious neck injury in Week 6. Wearing the green dot for the full game, Daniels was the lead communicator for the defense and led the team with 11 tackles, including nine solo.

Telling quote: "When you're playing a good team, great coaches, great players on that side, you have to be about your business and take care of the rock. We took care of it, we took it away. That's a great recipe for winning in this league. We need to understand that in these ballgames and that's how it goes. Really proud of the effort just across the board. I thought the guys played fast; they played physical and beat a good, a really good football team." — Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Trend Spotter — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: The Falcons are becoming one of the NFL's most opportunistic teams.

A few weeks ago, Atlanta's biggest issue was self-inflicted mistakes. Against the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, the Falcons flipped that script completely, forcing four turnovers while committing none of their own.

What's especially interesting is that the underlying yardage numbers favored San Francisco. The 49ers outgained Atlanta 400-295, generated 26 first downs to the Falcons' 21, and averaged more yards per play. Yet the Falcons controlled the game because of situational football.