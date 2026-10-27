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Tracking the NFC South: Falcons, Bucs earn wins ahead of divisional showdown

The Atlanta Falcons knocked off the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a big division win heading into their showdown in Week 8.

Oct 27, 2026 at 03:28 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The NFC South had a pair of victories in Week 7, and they were notable.

The Atlanta Falcons earned an impressive 29-20 victory against the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran all over the Carolina Panthers in a 43-13 win that is easily their best of the season. That adds juice to the first matchup of the season between the Falcons and Buccaneers, a divisional rivalry that has provided many entertaining moments in recent years.

Throughout the season, this piece will check in on the four teams in the division, tracking their performance and noting the standout players from each game. Teams will be listed in the order in which they appear in the division standings.

NFC South standings after Week 7

  1. Carolina Panthers: 3-3 (1-1 vs. division)
  2. Atlanta Falcons: 3*-4* (1-1 vs. division)
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2-5 (1-0 vs. division)
  4. New Orleans Saints: 2-5 (0-1 vs. division)
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Carolina Panthers

Last game: Lost 43-13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5)

Offensive standout: TE Darren Waller

The Panthers scored two touchdowns against the Buccaneers in an otherwise forgettable day for an offense that turned the ball over three times. There was one major highlight for the group that came from Waller, who sprinted past the entire Tampa Bay defense for a 50-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was his only catch of the day.

Defensive standout: LB Bobby Okereke

Carolina's defense gave up 258 rushing yards to Tampa Bay, which is by no means a banner day for any defense. But it did mean plenty of work for Okereke, who led the Panthers with 10 tackles a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

Telling quote: "Just really disappointed. Really don't know what that game would've looked like. 22 points off of turnovers. Really in every phase. The sack-fumble protection issue, two interceptions, dropped punt (return) led to points. The blocked kick, all those things, really just kind of mounting up to putting us in a really big hole to see if we can try to dig out of it." — Panthers head coach Dave Canales

Stat behind the Stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 5.2

Entering Week 7, the Carolina Panthers were allowing 5.12 yards per carry, the highest mark in the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers identified that weakness and built their entire game plan around exploiting it. The result was one of the most dominant rushing performances by any NFC South team this season.

Tampa Bay ran the ball 49 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns, with Bucky Irving (106 yards), Kenny Gainwell (88 yards) and Sean Tucker (52 yards) all finding success behind a physical offensive line.

The Panthers' offensive ceiling remains among the highest in the NFC South, but Week 7 showed how vulnerable even explosive offenses can become when opponents control the line of scrimmage. Carolina's league-worst yards-per-carry figure entering the week wasn't just a statistic. It became the blueprint Tampa Bay used to hand the Panthers their most lopsided loss of the season.

Atlanta Falcons

Last game: Won 29-20 vs. San Francisco 49ers (6-1)

Offensive standout: QB Michael Penix Jr.

Penix was extremely efficient and judicious in leading the Falcons' offense against a good 49ers defense. He connected with 10 different targets while completing 25 of his 34 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. He now has six touchdown passes and no turnovers in his last two games.

Defensive standout: LB Kendal Daniels

This is a true toss-up between Daniels and safety Jessie Bates III, who were both vitally important to the Falcons' victory on Sunday. But the rookie linebacker gets the nod for all that he overcame to make it to the field after suffering a serious neck injury in Week 6. Wearing the green dot for the full game, Daniels was the lead communicator for the defense and led the team with 11 tackles, including nine solo.

Telling quote: "When you're playing a good team, great coaches, great players on that side, you have to be about your business and take care of the rock. We took care of it, we took it away. That's a great recipe for winning in this league. We need to understand that in these ballgames and that's how it goes. Really proud of the effort just across the board. I thought the guys played fast; they played physical and beat a good, a really good football team." — Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Trend Spotter — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: The Falcons are becoming one of the NFL's most opportunistic teams.

A few weeks ago, Atlanta's biggest issue was self-inflicted mistakes. Against the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, the Falcons flipped that script completely, forcing four turnovers while committing none of their own.

What's especially interesting is that the underlying yardage numbers favored San Francisco. The 49ers outgained Atlanta 400-295, generated 26 first downs to the Falcons' 21, and averaged more yards per play. Yet the Falcons controlled the game because of situational football.

The trend here extends beyond one game. In wins over Green Bay, New Orleans and now San Francisco, Atlanta has consistently found ways to generate momentum-changing plays rather than relying solely on offensive production.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last game: Won 43-13 at Carolina Panthers (3-3)

Offensive standout: RB Bucky Irving

This award could collectively go to Tampa Bay's offensive line for the dominance they displayed along the line of scrimmage, particularly left tackle Tristan Warfs and center Graham Barton. The result was one of the best rushing outputs of Irving's career. The third-year back carried the ball 24 times for 106 yards and two scores. It was Irving's first time scoring two rushing touchdowns since entering the league.

Defensive standout: This could also be a shared callout for all of the players on one of the best defensive units in the league, and a special shoutout goes to Calijah Kancey for his 32-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery. But the true standout was outside linebacker Yaya Diaby, who had a breakout performance with three sacks on Sunday.

Telling quote: "Did a great job moving the ball. We talked about it before the game. We knew we had to control time of possession and keep them out there because they're very explosive on their offensive side of the ball. We cashed in. We didn't settle for too many field goals. We got touchdowns. They made plays. We got turnovers. It was a full team effort." — Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Stat Behind the Stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 49

The Buccaneers ran the ball 49 times against Carolina.

That's an enormous number in today's NFL, particularly for a team that entered the game trailing in the division standings. Tampa Bay accumulated 258 rushing yards, the fourth-highest single-game rushing total in franchise history, while averaging more than 5 yards per carry.

Tampa Bay only asked Mayfield to throw 11 passes. The Buccaneers essentially won a modern NFL game with a game plan that looked more like something from two decades ago.

New Orleans Saints

Last game: Lost 16-10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2)

Offensive standout: WR Devaughn Vele

This wasn't a banner game for the Saints' offense, but Vele had a pretty solid solo outing. He caught all five of his targets for 54 yards and a fourth-down touchdown at the goal line. He's been a consistent producer for the Saints this season as a big slot receiver, and that was the case once again against a good Steelers defense.

Defensive standout: DE Carl Granderson

Both Granderson and Chase Young finished with 1.5 sacks in this game, but the former gets the nod here thanks to his four quarterback pressures and four tackles. He's an underrated player for New Orleans who now has 5.5 sacks this season.

Telling quote: "We had our opportunities, but ultimately they made a few more plays than us. Margins are small in this game, and when you have your opportunities, you've got to take advantage of them, and they made more than we did." — Saints head coach Kellen Moore.

Trend Spotter — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: The Saints are becoming increasingly one-dimensional on offense.

The biggest trend emerging for New Orleans Saints is the widening gap between their passing and rushing production. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Saints managed just 18 rushing yards on 17 carries, forcing Tyler Shough to account for nearly all of the offense.

Shough responded with one of his most productive statistical performances of the season, completing 30 of 38 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown. But despite that efficiency, New Orleans scored only 10 points.

Over the last several weeks, the Saints have increasingly relied on Shough and the passing game to overcome struggles on the ground. When the run game disappears completely, the offense becomes much easier to defend in high-leverage situations.

Photos | Atlanta Falcons Celebrate Victory Monday

Celebrate with the Atlanta Falcons on Victory Monday after the Week 7 win against the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a kickoff during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 celebrates a punt return before the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 after a field goal during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 gets a sack during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts after a sack during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 celebrate during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 make a tackle during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 after a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 react during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 and Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 celebrate a fumble recovery during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defense celebrates after a fumble recovery during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Fans wave flags during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 runs with the ball during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrating a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brian Asamoah II #41 celebrates after an interception by Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a first down during the third quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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General view of fans during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 breaks up a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 breaks up a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 forces a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 forces a fumble during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
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Bee Trofort-Wilson/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans celebrate after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 react after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 after the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 25, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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