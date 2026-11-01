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Falcons say wet conditions can't be excuse for overall play in loss to Bucs

For only the fourth time in NFL history, a team won a game without completing a single pass.

Nov 01, 2026 at 06:18 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

TAMPA, Fla. — The Atlanta Falcons knew what type of game they were getting into on Sunday afternoon. The weather forecast couldn't be overlooked. Rain — a whole lot of it — was imminent. And from the moment the game kicked off at Raymond James Stadium between the Buccaneers and Falcons, the conditions were relentless.

"It's probably the craziest game I have ever been a part of," safety Jessie Bates III said.

Running back Bijan Robinson: "I haven't played in a game like that before."

From first snap to final whistle, the rain not only came down. It poured and swirled. And again, the Falcons weren't surprised by this development. They'd planned for it.

"We knew what type of game it was going to be," Bates said.

Messy. Muddy. Muggy and moist. Plays through the air were going to be difficult to come by. The ball was going to be slippery, easy for turnover-worthy plays to mount.

RELATED: Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons' loss to Bucs

The ground game, now that's where success could happen. Both in stopping the Bucs attack while solidifying the Falcons' own.

"Those are games that are fun," Robinson said of the conditions. "Games that you love to play where you can run the football, but you want to win those games, too."

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

And against the Buccaneers on Sunday, the Falcons didn't. Losing 16-0 in a shutout that saw Baker Mayfield never complete a pass. It's just the fourth time in NFL history a stat like that could be attributed to a game.

The Bucs offense, however, kept the chains moving as much as they could on the ground. In the end, the Bucs out-gained the Falcons 324-99 in the run game on their way to their second consecutive NFC South win in just as many weeks.

"Those conditions, we were going to run the ball a lot, they were going to run the ball a lot," Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said. "It was just a matter of who let who out a little bit more and we made some plays."

For the Falcons, that's why they can't — and won't — use the weather conditions as an excuse for why they lost this game.

"There is not too much of a challenge," Robinson said of the rain. "All you have to do is just run it efficiently and that can open up some other stuff with the play action pass. I know that these games are wet ballgames but, for us, that can't matter."

It didn't matter for the Bucs, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted. They prevailed. Same conditions and all.

"Obviously, you have to play the game that is presented in front of you," Stefanski said. "The conditions were what they were for both teams, and we didn't do a good enough job as a team."

And as much as you could say the conditions played a factor, or the Bucs defense themselves. When it comes to Atlanta's Week 8 performance, there was something else in their way, too: Themselves.

"I think it was our own mistakes," Robinson said of the difference between success offensively and what ended up happening in the game. "The mistakes that we created. We can't turn the ball over. We have to continue to limit mistakes. ... They're a really good defense, but it shouldn't matter who runs up across from us, we have to get the job done."

The Falcons, according to Stefanski, have to "own" the loss and their faults throughout it. A team was going to win that game Sunday. The Falcons can't — and won't — use the conditions as the main reason they lost this game.

"Any where, any place, any time, any type of weather," Bates said, "you have to be ready to play."

Game Photos | Week 8 Falcons vs Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium during Week 8.

Scene setters prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 snaps the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 attempts a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 defends during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 breaks up a pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 breaks up a pass during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after forcing a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after forcing a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Defensive line during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a kick during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with teh ball during the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 make a tackle during the first half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 pursues the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 makes a tackle during the first half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 returns a kick during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks on during the first half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 react during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 defends during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 pursues the quarterback during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a tackle during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts after a hit during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 lines up during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 looks on during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Snowden #47 lines up during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert #25 carries the ball during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 runs with the ball during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 stretches during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 lines up during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 lines up during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 defends during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mike Ehrmann/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 defends during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 lines up during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 pursues the quarterback during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 reacts during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 looks on during the second half of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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